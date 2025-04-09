Report: Apple Airlifted Premium Devices to US to Beat Tariff Deadline

by

Apple urgently requested suppliers to ship as many premium devices as possible to the United States by air freight, especially those priced above $3,000, in response to President Donald Trump's announcement of "reciprocal" tariffs of up to 104% on trading partners (via Nikkei).

cargo plane
Apple, along with Dell, Microsoft, and Lenovo, reportedly scrambled to mitigate the impact of the tariffs by accelerating shipments before April 9, the day the tariffs came into effect.

"We got a call from clients to make as many consumer electronics as possible and to ship as many of them by air as possible," said an executive at a supplier to Apple, Microsoft, and Google. "But the biggest challenge is that we don't have so many components and materials in stock."

The last-minute rush has created logistical challenges, with suppliers struggling to fulfill orders due to component shortages and tight shipping deadlines. All customs clearances had to be completed before midnight on April 8, U.S. time, creating what one international air shipping manager described as "a race against the clock."

The action comes as Chinese exports on Wednesday faced their biggest U.S. tariff of 104%. This is a combination of 20% levied earlier, 34% announced last week, and 50% imposed by Trump hours earlier following Beijing's refusal to withdraw a retaliatory tariff on U.S. goods.

Apple has been evaluating various strategies to minimize the impact of Trump's tariffs. The company has been diversifying its manufacturing base for years, with India becoming an increasingly important production hub.

A recent report suggests Apple plans to source more iPhones for the U.S. market from India, where tariffs are set at 26% compared to the 104% tariff on goods from China. The company expects to produce approximately 25 million iPhones in India this year, potentially meeting around 50% of U.S. iPhone demand in 2025.

The tariff situation has already had a substantial impact on Apple's stock, which has fallen nearly 23% since last Wednesday, as investors worry about the potential effects on the company's profits and global supply chain.

Apple CEO Tim Cook successfully secured exemptions for Apple devices during Trump's first term, but he faces bigger challenges this time around. The company now appears to be pursuing a dual strategy of short-term logistics adjustments while seeking longer-term political solutions.

Note: Due to the political or social nature of the discussion regarding this topic, the discussion thread is located in our Political News forum. All forum members and site visitors are welcome to read and follow the thread, but posting is limited to forum members with at least 100 posts.

Tag: Nikkei

Popular Stories

Alleged iOS 19 Icons Front Page Tech

iOS 19 Leak Reveals Alleged New Design With Rounder App Icons, Floating Tab Bar, and More

Monday April 7, 2025 3:13 pm PDT by
YouTube channel Front Page Tech is back today with another video that provides a closer look at iOS 19's alleged design changes. The video contains re-created renders of iOS 19, which are allegedly based on real footage of the software update, provided by sources within Apple. Overall, iOS 19 is expected to have a more glass-like, visionOS-inspired design, with added translucency for user...
Read Full Article221 comments
iPhone 17 Pro 3 4ths Perspective Aluminum Camera Module 1

iPhone 17 Pro's New Rear Camera Bar 'Same Color As Rest of Device'

Monday April 7, 2025 2:09 am PDT by
Apple's upcoming iPhone 17 Pro models will feature a redesigned rear camera panel that spans the width of the device, but it will be the same color as the iPhone itself, rather than being part of a two-tone design. That's according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Writing in his latest Power On newsletter, the reporter says the iPhone 17 Pro won't have a two-toned back, as some renders have...
Read Full Article60 comments
iphone 16 pro colors 1

Is Now the Time to Upgrade Apple Devices Before Tariffs Lead to Price Increases?

Friday April 4, 2025 3:41 pm PDT by
If you have an older Apple device that you've been considering upgrading, you're probably wondering how the newly announced tariffs might impact prices going forward, and whether it's worth buying now before there's a price hike. Given analyst and economist responses to the tariffs, market panic, and Trump's stance on the current financial chaos, the answer is that making a purchase...
Read Full Article650 comments
iphone x front back

Apple Planning 'Bold' New 20th Anniversary Design for 2027 iPhone Pro

Monday April 7, 2025 2:46 am PDT by
Apple is preparing a "major shake-up" for the iPhone's 20th anniversary in 2027, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. iPhone X released in 2017 for 10th anniversary Writing in his latest Power On newsletter, Gurman says that Apple plans to launch a foldable iPhone alongside a "bold" new iPhone Pro model that makes more extensive use of glass. Could this mean Apple plans to realize former...
Read Full Article88 comments
iOS 19 Mock WWDC25 Feature

iOS 19 Expected to Run on These iPhones

Monday March 31, 2025 5:28 pm PDT by
iOS 19 will not be available on the iPhone XR, iPhone XS, or the iPhone XS Max, according a private account on social media site X that has accurately provided information on device compatibility in the past. The iPhone XR, iPhone XS, and iPhone XS Max all have an A12 Bionic chip, so it looks like iOS 19 will discontinue support for that chip. All other iPhones that run iOS 18 are expected...
Read Full Article168 comments
iPhone Assembly

Trump Believes Apple Could Manufacture iPhones in the U.S.

Tuesday April 8, 2025 12:08 pm PDT by
U.S. President Donald Trump "absolutely" believes that Apple could manufacture its iPhones and other devices in the United States, Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said today during a media briefing. Leavitt was asked whether Trump thought that iPhone manufacturing is the kind of technology that could move to the U.S. "Absolutely, he believes we have the labor, we have the workforce, we have ...
Read Full Article458 comments
iPhone 17 Pro 3 4ths Perspective Aluminum Camera Module 1

5 Biggest Changes Rumored for iPhone 17 Pro

Tuesday April 8, 2025 2:38 am PDT by
Later this year, Apple will introduce the iPhone 17 series, which includes the iPhone 17 Pro and the iPhone 17 Pro Max, two new high-end flagship devices that will be sold alongside the regular iPhone 17 and an all-new ultra-thin iPhone 17 Air. If you have been holding out for the iPhone 17 Pro or its bigger sibling, here are five of the biggest changes, informed by the latest reports and...
Read Full Article79 comments

Top Rated Comments

Quu Avatar
Quu
31 minutes ago at 02:00 am

Its like Trump is angry , wants to hurt USA or he is not that business man who many believed
He bankrupted casinos.. casinos!
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
SBlue1 Avatar
SBlue1
25 minutes ago at 02:06 am
And this is why mass production of electronics in the US or Europe isn’t a viable option. In China, they can scale up production within days. A German CEO once put it perfectly when describing why China’s manufacturing hubs are unrivaled:

“You want to alter your design and change a screw from this size to that? They’ve got you covered in a day. Need an extra five million screws? The supplier is just down the road. Need ten million springs to update your product? They’ll find a supplier and deliver them within two days.”

This simply isn’t possible in Europe. It’s hard to imagine how well-trained the workforce is, how eager they are to fulfill orders, how close everything is, and how big and fast they can scale—almost instantly. That’s also the reason why production is so cheap: speed, scale, and proximity drive costs down in a way that’s nearly impossible to replicate elsewhere.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Arctic Moose Avatar
Arctic Moose
20 minutes ago at 02:11 am
This simply isn’t possible in Europe. It’s hard to imagine how well-trained the workforce is, how eager they are to fulfill orders, how close everything is, and how big and fast they can scale—almost instantly. That’s also the reason why production is so cheap: speed, scale, and proximity drive costs down in a way that’s nearly impossible to replicate elsewhere.
It would be possible if only there was a population you could force to work under slave-like conditions for practically no money. ?
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
MayaUser Avatar
MayaUser
30 minutes ago at 02:01 am

He bankrupted casinos.. casinos!
and not just that
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
decafjava Avatar
decafjava
26 minutes ago at 02:04 am

He bankrupted casinos.. casinos!
He's morally bankrupt as well, then again so are most leaders these days including Orange Man's predecessors.

I'm wondering if those of us in Europe will have to pay much more for Apple as well, and I need to replace my iMac this year.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
MayaUser Avatar
MayaUser
25 minutes ago at 02:05 am

He's morally bankrupt as well, then again so are most leaders these days including Orange Man's predecessors.

I'm wondering if those of us in Europe will have to pay much more for Apple as well, and I need to replace my iMac this year.
Dont risk and replace it now
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments