Amazon Takes Up to $400 Off M4 MacBook Pro, Available From $1,399
Today we're tracking a collection of discounts on Apple's M4 MacBook Pro at Amazon, including as much as $400 off select models of the computer. All of these deals have been applied automatically on Amazon and do not require an on-page coupon in order to see the final sale price.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
Deals include both 14-inch and 16-inch models, and the biggest savings will be found on the latter group. The steepest discount is on the 16-inch MacBook Pro (M4 Max 48GB RAM/1TB), available for $3,599.00, down from $3,999.00. At $400 off this is a solid second-best price on the computer.
For the 14-inch models, you'll find up to $350 off these computers on Amazon this week. You can get the entry-level 14-inch MacBook Pro (16GB RAM/512GB) for $1,399.00, down from $1,599.00, which is just a few dollars higher when compared to the all-time low price on the computer.
14-inch MacBook Pro
- M4 10-Core/16GB RAM/512GB - $1,399.00 ($200 off)
- M4 10-Core/24GB RAM/1TB - $1,786.00 ($213 off)
- M4 Pro 12-Core/24GB RAM/512GB - $1,789.00 ($210 off)
- M4 Pro 14-Core/24GB RAM/1TB - $2,154.00 ($245 off)
- M4 Max 14-Core/36GB RAM/1TB - $2,849.00 ($350 off)
16-inch MacBook Pro
- M4 Pro 14-Core/24GB RAM/512GB - $2,229.00 ($270 off)
- M4 Pro 14-Core/48GB RAM/512GB - $2,591.00 ($308 off)
- M4 Max 14-Core/36GB RAM/1TB - $3,149.00 ($350 off)
- M4 Max 16-Core/48GB RAM/1TB - $3,599.00 ($400 off)
