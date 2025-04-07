Amazon Takes Up to $400 Off M4 MacBook Pro, Available From $1,399

by

Today we're tracking a collection of discounts on Apple's M4 MacBook Pro at Amazon, including as much as $400 off select models of the computer. All of these deals have been applied automatically on Amazon and do not require an on-page coupon in order to see the final sale price.

macbook pro blue greenNote: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Deals include both 14-inch and 16-inch models, and the biggest savings will be found on the latter group. The steepest discount is on the 16-inch MacBook Pro (M4 Max 48GB RAM/1TB), available for $3,599.00, down from $3,999.00. At $400 off this is a solid second-best price on the computer.

UP TO $400 OFF
M4 MacBook Pro Deals at Amazon

For the 14-inch models, you'll find up to $350 off these computers on Amazon this week. You can get the entry-level 14-inch MacBook Pro (16GB RAM/512GB) for $1,399.00, down from $1,599.00, which is just a few dollars higher when compared to the all-time low price on the computer.

14-inch MacBook Pro

16-inch MacBook Pro

Keep up with all of this week's best discounts on Apple products and related accessories in our dedicated Apple Deals roundup.

Top Rated Comments

surfzen21 Avatar
surfzen21
29 minutes ago at 08:46 am
Get them now before the tariffs hit!!!!!!
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
brofkand Avatar
brofkand
28 minutes ago at 08:47 am
I’m waiting for OLED. iPad Pro paved the way.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
TechRunner Avatar
TechRunner
17 minutes ago at 08:58 am
Got mine for this at B&H two weeks ago. It's become a pretty standard sale price.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments