Apple's Most Famous Rival Turns 50 Today

by

Microsoft today marks its 50th anniversary, during which time it has been one of Apple's longest-standing and most prolific competitors.

Apple vs Microsoft feature
Microsoft was founded on April 4, 1975 by Bill Gates and Paul Allen, starting out as a software company developing a BASIC interpreter for the Altair 8800. It quickly become central to the personal computing revolution, including through its early collaboration with Apple, where Apple licensed Microsoft's BASIC for the Apple II in 1977.

Microsoft's most significant early involvement with Apple came with the development of applications for the original Macintosh, including Word and Excel, which helped legitimize the Mac as a productivity tool. The 1985 launch of Microsoft Windows, which featured a graphical user interface similar to the Macintosh, prompted accusations from Apple that Microsoft had copied key elements of its design.

The ensuing legal and public disputes would define the rivalry for years. In 1988, Apple filed a lawsuit against Microsoft and Hewlett-Packard, claiming infringement of its Macintosh GUI, which it ultimately lost.

Despite the rivalry, Microsoft invested $150 million in Apple in 1997, when the company was in financial crisis following years of declining market share and internal missteps. As part of the agreement, Microsoft committed to continuing development of Office for Mac and making Internet Explorer the default browser on Macintosh systems. During his keynote at Macworld Boston 1997, Steve Jobs announced the deal, stating:

We have to let go of the notion that for Apple to win, Microsoft has to lose. We need to embrace a notion that for Apple to win, Apple has to do a really good job.

Throughout the 2000s and early 2010s, Microsoft and Apple continued to compete on multiple fronts with operating systems, productivity software, mobile devices, and later, cloud services. Apple's resurgence under Jobs was driven by the success of the iMac, iPod, iPhone, and iPad, while Microsoft struggled to gain traction with mobile devices like the Windows Phone and Surface. Apple has developed alternatives to Microsoft products, including iWork, but Microsoft Office continues to be prevalent and play an important role on Apple devices, including the Vision Pro.

Today, both companies remained dominant in their respective ecosystems. Microsoft's focus on software licensing, large-scale business use-cases, and enterprise cloud computing with Azure now forms a business model that contrasts sharply with Apple's emphasis on consumer-facing products, hardware-software integration, and user experience.

Tag: Microsoft

Popular Stories

iOS 19 Mock WWDC25 Feature

iOS 19 Expected to Run on These iPhones

Monday March 31, 2025 5:28 pm PDT by
iOS 19 will not be available on the iPhone XR, iPhone XS, or the iPhone XS Max, according a private account on social media site X that has accurately provided information on device compatibility in the past. The iPhone XR, iPhone XS, and iPhone XS Max all have an A12 Bionic chip, so it looks like iOS 19 will discontinue support for that chip. All other iPhones that run iOS 18 are expected...
Read Full Article138 comments
watchOS 11 Thumb 2 1

Apple Releases watchOS 11.4 With Sleep Alarm Update

Tuesday April 1, 2025 10:34 am PDT by
Apple today released watchOS 11.4, the fourth major update to the operating system that runs on the Apple Watch. watchOS 11.4 is compatible with the Apple Watch Series 6 and later, all Apple Watch Ultra models, and the Apple Watch SE 2. watchOS 11.4 can be downloaded on a connected iPhone by opening up the Apple Watch app and going to General > Software Update. To install the new software,...
Read Full Article73 comments
AirPods Pro Firmware Feature

Apple Releases New Firmware for AirPods Pro 2 and AirPods 4

Monday March 31, 2025 11:27 am PDT by
Apple today released new firmware updates for all AirPods 4 and AirPods Pro 2 models. The new firmware is version 7E93, up from the 7B21 firmware that was installed on the AirPods Pro 2 and the 7B20 firmware available on the AirPods 4 and AirPods 4 with ANC. It is not immediately clear what new features or changes are included in the new firmware, but we'll update this article should we find ...
Read Full Article31 comments
maxresdefault

Apple Releases iOS 18.4 With Priority Notifications, Ambient Music, New Emoji and More

Monday March 31, 2025 10:03 am PDT by
Apple today released iOS 18.4 and iPadOS 18.4, the fourth major updates to the iOS 18 and iPadOS 18 operating system updates that came out last year. iOS 18.4 and iPadOS 18.4 come two months after Apple released iOS 18.3 and iPadOS 18.3. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. The new software can be downloaded on eligible iPhones and iPads over-the-air by going to...
Read Full Article90 comments
iPhone 17 Pro 34ths Perspective

iPhone 17 Pro Launching Later This Year With These 10 New Features

Sunday March 23, 2025 10:00 am PDT by
While the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max are not expected to launch until September, there are already plenty of rumors about the devices. Below, we recap key changes rumored for the iPhone 17 Pro models as of March 2025: Aluminum frame: iPhone 17 Pro models are rumored to have an aluminum frame, whereas the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro models have a titanium frame, and the iPhone ...
Read Full Article251 comments
Apple Card iPhone 16 Pro Feature

Visa and American Express Vying to Win Apple Card Deal in 'Fierce' Fight

Tuesday April 1, 2025 1:50 pm PDT by
Visa wants to pay Apple approximately $100 million to be the new payment network for the Apple Card, reports The Wall Street Journal. As of right now, the Apple Card is on the Mastercard payment network, but that is set to change because Apple is ending its partnership with Goldman Sachs. Both American Express and Visa are vying to replace Mastercard as Apple's card services provider, while...
Read Full Article178 comments
iOS 18

Apple Seeds First Beta of iOS 18.5 to Developers

Wednesday April 2, 2025 10:11 am PDT by
Apple today seeded the first betas of upcoming iOS 18.5 and iPadOS 18.5 updates to developers for testing purposes, with the software coming just two days after Apple released iOS 18.4 and iPadOS 18.4. iOS 18.5 and iPadOS 18.5 can be downloaded from the Settings app on a compatible device by going to General > Software Update. We don't yet know what Apple is introducing in the iOS 18.5...
Read Full Article44 comments

Top Rated Comments

supremedesigner Avatar
supremedesigner
10 minutes ago at 08:50 am
We need Microsoft to keep Apple competitive.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Dr McKay Avatar
Dr McKay
9 minutes ago at 08:52 am
Im sure this will be an in-depth and completely unbiased discussion where not a single person will spell “Microsoft” with a $ instead of an s, post a comment that only consists of the vomit emoji, or questions how Microsoft even still exists because everyone in their close circle of friends use MacBooks.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments