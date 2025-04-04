MacRumors Giveaway: Win Custom Retro AirPods From ColorWare

For this week's giveaway, we've teamed up with ColorWare to offer MacRumors readers a chance to win a set of AirPods Pro 2 or AirPods 4 that have been custom designed with a classic Mac aesthetic.



ColorWare is known for making custom-painted Apple products and accessories, and it is essentially the only company that offers non-standard colors for AirPods, the Apple Pencil, and other Apple accessories.



In addition to letting you order custom AirPods in a wide range of colors, ColorWare often comes up with fun special edition products. This February, ColorWare debuted its ColorWare Retro Collection with AirPods Pro 2 and AirPods 4 that have a unique design.



The Retro ‌AirPods Pro‌ 2 and ‌AirPods 4‌ come in a matte cream color ColorWare is calling "Light Mode," and a matte black "Dark Mode" shade. Both models feature colorful rainbow accents that harken back to the rainbow colors that Apple used for some of its original Macs.

The Retro ‌AirPods Pro‌ 2 are priced at $499, and the ‌AirPods 4‌ with ANC are priced at $439, so there is a premium for a custom design, but it's worth it if you want a look you can't get elsewhere. ColorWare uses a proprietary painting process to ensure the finish will hold up over time, and it's been customizing devices for more than a decade.



ColorWare uses a multi-step coating process that includes a primer, the application of a proprietary color formula, and an X2 liquid plastic coating that protects the color, with all products warrantied for 12 months.



