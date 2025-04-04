MacRumors Giveaway: Win Custom Retro AirPods From ColorWare

For this week's giveaway, we've teamed up with ColorWare to offer MacRumors readers a chance to win a set of AirPods Pro 2 or AirPods 4 that have been custom designed with a classic Mac aesthetic.

retro airpods 2
ColorWare is known for making custom-painted Apple products and accessories, and it is essentially the only company that offers non-standard colors for AirPods, the Apple Pencil, and other Apple accessories.

colorware airpods retro black
In addition to letting you order custom AirPods in a wide range of colors, ColorWare often comes up with fun special edition products. This February, ColorWare debuted its ColorWare Retro Collection with AirPods Pro 2 and AirPods 4 that have a unique design.

retro airpods 1
The Retro ‌AirPods Pro‌ 2 and ‌AirPods 4‌ come in a matte cream color ColorWare is calling "Light Mode," and a matte black "Dark Mode" shade. Both models feature colorful rainbow accents that harken back to the rainbow colors that Apple used for some of its original Macs.

The Retro ‌AirPods Pro‌ 2 are priced at $499, and the ‌AirPods 4‌ with ANC are priced at $439, so there is a premium for a custom design, but it's worth it if you want a look you can't get elsewhere. ColorWare uses a proprietary painting process to ensure the finish will hold up over time, and it's been customizing devices for more than a decade.

colorware supernova
ColorWare uses a multi-step coating process that includes a primer, the application of a proprietary color formula, and an X2 liquid plastic coating that protects the color, with all products warrantied for 12 months.

colorwareairpodsproblack
We have two sets of ‌AirPods Pro‌ 2 or ‌AirPods 4‌ (winner picks) to give away to a lucky MacRumors reader. To enter to win, use the widget below and enter an email address. Email addresses will be used solely for contact purposes to reach the winner(s) and send the prize(s). You can earn additional entries by subscribing to our weekly newsletter, subscribing to our YouTube channel, following us on Twitter, following us on Instagram, following us on Threads, or visiting the MacRumors Facebook page.

Due to the complexities of international laws regarding giveaways, only U.S. residents who are 18 years or older, UK residents who are 18 years or older, and Canadian residents who have reached the age of majority in their province or territory are eligible to enter. All federal, state, provincial, and/or local taxes, fees, and surcharges are the sole responsibility of the prize winner. To offer feedback or get more information on the giveaway restrictions, please refer to our Site Feedback section, as that is where discussion of the rules will be redirected.


ColorWare Giveaway

The contest will run from today (April 4) at 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time through 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time on April 11. The winner will be chosen randomly on or shortly after April 11 and will be contacted by email. The winner will have 48 hours to respond and provide a shipping address before a new winner is chosen.

