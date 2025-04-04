Apple Stock Sell-Off Continues After China Unveils Matching Tariffs

by

Apple stock dropped 4% in early Friday trading, broadly following yesterday's trend after China announced reciprocal tariffs in response to U.S. President Trump's trade policies.

Apple Logo Cash Orange
The latest decline follows Thursday's dramatic 9% plunge that erased nearly $300 billion from Apple's market value – the company's worst single-day performance in five years – amid growing fears that Trump's trade war will hurt the global economy. Apple's market value was expected to be reduced further today as markets processed China's matching 34% tariff announcement.

China's finance ministry announced it would impose a matching 34% tariff on U.S. imports starting April 10, one day after Trump's new duties take effect. The country also restricted exports of rare earth elements critical for technology manufacturing and added 11 American businesses to its "Unreliable Entity List."

Trump's "Liberation Day" tariff plan particularly threatens Apple, which relies heavily on Chinese manufacturing despite years of diversification efforts. The 54% effective rate on Chinese imports combines the new 34% tariff with an existing 20% charge.

Countries where Apple has been expanding its supply chain, including India, Thailand, Malaysia, and Vietnam, were also targeted with tariffs above Trump's global baseline rate of 10%.

Analysts warn Apple faces difficult choices ahead, potentially needing to raise U.S. hardware prices by approximately 30% to offset the tariff impact or accept significant hits to its profit margins.

Note: Due to the political or social nature of the discussion regarding this topic, the discussion thread is located in our Political News forum. All forum members and site visitors are welcome to read and follow the thread, but posting is limited to forum members with at least 100 posts.

Tag: AAPL

Top Rated Comments

Mactech20 Avatar
Mactech20
14 minutes ago at 07:16 am
I am sure everyone will be polite and civil in this thread. Certainly nothing mean, rude, or unhinged.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Audit13 Avatar
Audit13
18 minutes ago at 07:12 am
Apple may choose to not do anything with respect to prices in the near-term until current stock in the USA has dwindled and, perhaps by then, there will be a clearer picture as to when the import tariffs will be lifted or reduced.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
CalMin Avatar
CalMin
17 minutes ago at 07:13 am
Apple is going to have to raise prices if this holds. Get your $999 MacBook Air while stocks last.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
ignatius345 Avatar
ignatius345
12 minutes ago at 07:18 am
Trumpcession, incoming in 3, 2....
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Madhatter32 Avatar
Madhatter32
11 minutes ago at 07:19 am
Apple's risk management department and CEO have failed the company. The writing has been on the wall for a decade with respect to Apple's over reliance on China.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
TxExCxH Avatar
TxExCxH
9 minutes ago at 07:22 am
Don’t forget to say thank you.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments