RollerCoaster Tycoon and More Games Now Available on Apple Arcade

by

Apple Arcade gained six more games today as promised, including RollerCoaster Tycoon Classic, Katamari Damacy Rolling LIVE, The Game of Life 2, Sesame Street Mecha Builders, Space Invaders Infinity Gene Evolve, and puffies.

Apple Arcade RollerCoaster Tycoon
Notably, the Apple Arcade version of RollerCoaster Tycoon Classic is available on the Mac:

Combining features from two of the series' most successful and beloved games, RollerCoaster Tycoon and RollerCoaster Tycoon 2, this new game invites players to create and run amazing parks with the most outrageous rides imaginable. Enhanced for iPhone and iPad, RollerCoaster Tycoon Classic+ delivers the same depth of gameplay and unique graphical style of Chris Sawyer's original best-selling PC games. It also includes three expansion packs — Wacky Worlds, Time Twister, and Toolkit — and is playable across iPhone, iPad, and Mac.

The first original Katamari game in nearly eight years also arrived on Apple Arcade today, across the iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV.

Apple Arcade Katamari
Here is how Apple describes that game:

In this quirky action game — an Apple Arcade exclusive — players expand their Katamari by rolling up objects scattered across the earth. Featuring unique and whimsical gameplay, and a captivating soundtrack that blends different genres, the game invites players to energize the king's "live stream" by rolling their Katamari to create stars. As users advance, comments from in-game fans appear, and the longer they play, the larger their audience grows. By completing the king's challenges and boosting their subscriber count, players can unlock dynamic new stages.

More details about all six games can be found in Apple's announcement from last month.

Accessible through the App Store, Apple Arcade is a subscription-based service that provides access to hundreds of games across the iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV, and Apple Vision Pro, all free of ads and in-app purchases. In the U.S., Apple Arcade costs $6.99 per month and is bundled with other Apple services in all Apple One plans.

turbineseaplane
turbineseaplane
1 hour ago at 07:26 am
A perfect day to design a roller coaster with an unbelievable, really scary, drop.
Score: 8 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Aeronauts
Aeronauts
59 minutes ago at 07:32 am

A perfect day to design a roller coaster with an unbelievable, really scary, drop.
I was going to say that but you beat me to it ?
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
antiprotest
antiprotest
51 minutes ago at 07:40 am
Weeeee?
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
ginkobiloba
ginkobiloba
42 minutes ago at 07:48 am
Apple Arcade had some interesting games and variety in the beginning, but it seems they have decided to focus on a younger crowd , and it's mostly HelloKitty and Tamagotchi stuff now..

Netflix has a similar offer for subscribers and the games offering seem to target an older crowd ( Civilization, GTA, Rise Of The Golden Idol, etc..)
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
