CNBC+ Now Available on Apple TV
The business news network CNBC on Wednesday announced that its CNBC+ streaming service has expanded to the Apple TV and Roku devices.
CNBC+ is now available through the CNBC app on all Apple TV HD and Apple TV 4K models, providing subscribers with a live stream of the CNBC channel, along with full episodes of popular CNBC shows on demand. In the App Store, a subscription to CNBC+ in the U.S. costs $14.99 per month, or $149.99 per year.
The streaming service first launched in late 2024 on iOS, Android, and CNBC.com, according to a CNBC spokesperson.
