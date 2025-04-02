The Apple Store That Never Was

In 2019, Apple canceled plans to open a flagship store at Federation Square in Melbourne, Australia, due to public opposition. Specifically, many local residents were upset about Apple's plan to demolish the existing Yarra Building on the site, in order to make room for the new store. The local heritage authority Heritage Victoria ultimately decided that the building could not be torn down due to its cultural significance.



Six years later, graphic designer Filip Chudzinski has envisioned what Apple Federation Square could have looked like, based on a design proposal by architectural firm Foster + Partners. Given the proposal is now outdated, Chudzinski added in some modern touches, such as an Apple Pickup station for customers to collect online orders.

Chudzinski created more than two dozen beautiful 3D renders of the Apple Federation Square store that never was, offering a closer look at its multi-level pavilion design. The impressive store would have overlooked the nearby Yarra River.



Chudzinski has an Instagram account dedicated to Apple retail. He also created the Bandbreite app, which catalogs Apple Watch bands.