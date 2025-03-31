New Apple TV This Year Likely to Support Wi-Fi 7

It has been rumored that a new Apple TV will launch later this year, and it might support the faster Wi-Fi 7 standard.



All four iPhone 17 models coming later this year will be equipped with an Apple-designed Wi-Fi 7 chip, according to Apple supply chain analysts Ming-Chi Kuo and Jeff Pu. A new Apple TV is also expected to be released this year, and it will also have an Apple-designed Wi-Fi chip, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.

This means the next Apple TV should support Wi-Fi 7, unless Apple chooses to artificially limit the device's specifications.

The current Apple TV 4K model from 2022 supports Wi-Fi 6.

It is worth noting that Gurman said the Wi-Fi chip that he reported on would support Wi-Fi 6E at a minimum, but it seems unlikely that Apple is developing separate Wi-Fi 6E and Wi-Fi 7 chips, especially considering that all iPhone 17 models already support Wi-Fi 7 with some limitations. All in all, Wi-Fi 7 seems more likely.

Wi-Fi 7 allows for data transmission over the 2.4GHz, 5GHz, and 6GHz bands simultaneously, with a compatible router, resulting in faster Wi-Fi speeds, lower latency, and more reliable connectivity. Wi-Fi 7 can provide peak speeds of over 40 Gbps, a 4× increase over Wi-Fi 6E, provided a device supports the maximum specifications.

The new Apple TV is expected to launch towards the end of the year.