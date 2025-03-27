China's 'Vivo Vision' Overtly Copies Apple Vision Pro Design

The design of Apple's Vision Pro has been overtly replicated by a new headset from Chinese smartphone maker Vivo.



In the months following Apple's announcement of the Vision Pro, several companies revealed or teased similar devices, including Samsung, which announced in 2024 that it was working on an Android-based XR headset in collaboration with Google and Qualcomm. Now, at the 2025 Boao Forum for Asia, Vivo unveiled its first mixed reality headset, called the "Vivo Vision."

Observers were quick to notice that the device's design closely mirrors that of Apple's Vision Pro, including a gray fabric facial interface, a curved glass front visor, two downward-pointing cameras, a knitted rear tension strap, and an external battery in an aluminum casing connected via a braided cable.

The "Vivo Vision" name is also a clear take on "Vision Pro." The company even adopted Apple's terminology, using the phrase "spatial computing" in promotional materials to describe the capabilities of its headset.

Vivo positioned its announcement as part of a broader push into AI and robotics. The company simultaneously revealed the establishment of the Vivo Robotics Lab, which it claims will use technologies developed for Vivo Vision in the development of consumer robotics. According to Vivo Executive Vice President Hu Baishan, the lab will focus on the "brain" and "eyes" of robotics.

Although Vivo did not disclose any hardware specifications, pricing, or technical capabilities, it is expected to launch in "mid-2025." No details have been provided regarding its availability outside of China.

The Vivo Vision joins a series of consumer electronic device designs that have been very strongly influenced by Apple, particularly in Asia where the company's products often serve as reference points for domestic hardware development.