Final Cut Pro for Mac Gains Image Playground Integration and More

Apple today updated Final Cut Pro, its professional video editing software that runs on the Mac. Version 11.1 of Final Cut Pro includes several new features that improve video editing on the Mac.



With Image Playground, video editors can use Apple Intelligence to create stylized images, and Magnetic Mask workflows have been streamlined with a new keyboard shortcut to show or hide the Magnetic Mask Organizer. There are also new features for moving markets and naming audio effects, with Apple's release notes listed below.



- Add color corrections and effects to an adjustment clip above the timeline to apply them to a range of clips at once.

- Get inspired with Image Playground and use Apple Intelligence to quickly create stylized images based on a description, suggested concepts, or people from your Photos library. (Requires macOS 15.2 or later on Mac models with M1 or later.)

- Speed up your Magnetic Mask workflows with important bug fixes, performance improvements, and a new keyboard shortcut to show or hide the Magnetic Mask Editor.

- Use the Quantec QRS (Quantec Room Simulator) effect to create natural and transparent audio reverbs that simulate real acoustic spaces.

- Stay organized by renaming audio effects in the inspector.

- Reveal the source of a multicam angle or synced clip in the browser.

- Move markers in the timeline by dragging them in a clip, or remove markers by dragging them out of a clip. (edited)

Apple has also updated its Motion and Compressor software that accompanies Final Cut Pro. Motion has ‌Image Playground‌ integration, and Compressor offers machine learning-powered frame rate retiming.

Final Cut Pro for the Mac can be downloaded from the Mac App Store.