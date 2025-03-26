Waze on iOS Kills Buggy Google Assistant for 'Conversational Reporting'
Waze is removing Google Assistant support from its iOS app after more than a year of buggy behavior and functionality issues, and will replace it with a new Gemini-based "Conversational Reporting" feature that aims to make hands-free navigation safer and more intuitive.
As reported by Tech-Issues Today, the Google-owned navigation app has acknowledged that iOS users have experienced significant problems with Google Assistant integration, which has led to the decision to nix the feature rather than continue attempts to fix it. However, for Waze users on Android, where issues haven't cropped up, Google Assistant will remain in place.
The new Conversational Reporting system, currently in beta testing with select users, allows drivers to report road hazards and traffic conditions using natural language. Instead of memorizing specific command phrases, users can speak normally with statements like "There's a crash up ahead," and the app will understand and process the information.
If more details are needed, the system can engage in a dialogue, asking follow-up questions like "Can you tell me more about the crash?" The conversational approach aims to keep driver distraction to a minimum while maximizing the usefulness of community-reported information.
The transition is already underway – Google Assistant is being phased out of the iOS app immediately. While Waze hasn't announced a specific release date for the Gemini-powered replacement, it's expected to launch widely after the beta testing period concludes.
The switch follows a number of recently introduced new Waze features, such as school zone alerts to warn drivers to reduce speed near educational institutions.
