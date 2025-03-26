Apple's Mac Site Features Fictional 'Lumon Terminal Pro'

Apple is going all out with promotions for the popular Severance Apple TV+ show today, and as of right now, you'll find a new "Lumon Terminal Pro" listed on Apple's Mac site.



The Lumon Terminal Pro is designed to look similar to the machines that Severance employees like Mark S. and Helly R. use for macrodata refinement. The Terminal features a blue keyboard, a small display with wide bezels, and a trackball for navigation purposes.

Unfortunately, you can't actually buy a Lumon Terminal Pro, though it would undoubtedly sell well to Severance fans. Apple's page links to the company's actual Macs, and to a behind the scenes editing video that Apple shared this morning.

The second season of Severance wrapped up last Thursday, so the entire series is now available to stream on ‌Apple TV‌+. Apple renewed Severance for season three, and Severance director Ben Stiller has promised that it won't take another three years for us to get another season.