Apple's 'Behind the Mac' Video Dives Into Severance Season 2 Editing Techniques

Apple today shared a new "Behind the Mac" video that's focused on hit Apple TV+ show Severance, demonstrating how Macs were used for editing the series.

The 11-minute video is accompanied by an in-depth article with additional details, but be warned, there are season two spoilers in both the video and the article.

According to Severance editor Geoffrey Richman, the final episode of the series was one of the most difficult to edit. One scene had 70 angles and takes to choose from, so he used a single multicam clip to play nine angles simultaneously to choose the most ideal shots. There was around 83TB of footage to comb through.

Richman primarily uses an iMac, and because he works remotely, he connects to a Mac mini that runs professional video editing software Avid. When he's on the go, he's still able to work on a MacBook Pro thanks to the syncing between Macs.

The video that Apple shared has a lot more insight into the editing process, along with some of the concepts and ideas that the team took into account when working on Severance season two.

The second season of the show wrapped up last week, and the entire season is now available for streaming on ‌Apple TV‌+.