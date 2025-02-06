Apple's New Invites App Hints at iOS 19's Rumored Redesign

iOS 19 is rumored to feature a redesigned Camera app with visionOS-like menus and buttons, but the changes might go beyond that.



As noted by Apple enthusiast Parker Ortolani, both the Apple Sports app from last year and the new Apple Invites app have a more visionOS-like design language with translucent or "glassy" buttons and user interface elements.

"The last new Apple app, Apple Sports, already felt out of place in iOS 18," wrote Ortolani. "It has a more visionOS or watchOS-like design language utilizing colorful backgrounds, glassy floating UI elements, expanding buttons, and lots of layered shapes. Apple Invites takes it all even further. It's got big beautiful cards, translucent cells, big bold buttons, and an emphasis on content. It feels so clearly like a hint of what is to come in a future iOS update."



It seems like a reasonable possibility that this "glassy" design could extend to other iOS 19 apps and interfaces, although this is purely speculation for now.

Apple should announce iOS 19 at WWDC 2025 in June.