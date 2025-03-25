Apple Music Now Integrated With More DJ Apps

by

Apple today announced that Apple Music is now integrated with many DJ software and hardware platforms, allowing DJs with an Apple Music subscription to build and mix sets from Apple Music's catalog of more than 100 million songs.

DJ With Apple Music
The popular DJing app djay by Algoriddim already offered Apple Music integration since last year, and additional platforms that are now supported include AlphaTheta, Serato, and inMusic's Engine DJ, Denon DJ, Numark, and RANE DJ. For example, you can now access the entire Apple Music catalog in AlphaTheta's rekordbox app for iPhone and iPad.

"Apple Music support has finally arrived," says the release notes for today's rekordbox update.

The integrations are part of a new "DJ with Apple Music" program, with more DJing platforms likely to participate in the future.

Apple Music has launched a related "DJ with Apple Music" page that spotlights a series of DJ-friendly editorial playlists and more.

"Apple Music is committed to supporting DJs," said Stephen Campbell, Global Head of Dance, Electronic & DJ Mixes at Apple Music, in an emailed press release. "This innovation brings the full power of Apple Music into the creative workflow, making it easier than ever for DJs to access, play, and discover music in real time."

Tag: Apple Music Guide

Popular Stories

iPhone 17 Pro Render Front Page Tech

iPhone 17 Pro Launching Later This Year With These 10 New Features

Sunday March 23, 2025 10:00 am PDT by
While the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max are not expected to launch until September, there are already plenty of rumors about the devices. iPhone 17 Pro's alleged design via Front Page Tech Below, we recap key changes rumored for the iPhone 17 Pro models as of March 2025: Aluminum frame: iPhone 17 Pro models are rumored to have an aluminum frame, whereas the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone...
Read Full Article222 comments
iCloud General Feature Redux

iPhone Users Who Pay for iCloud Storage Receive a New Perk

Thursday March 20, 2025 12:01 am PDT by
If you pay for iCloud storage on your iPhone, Apple has a new perk for you, at no additional cost. The new perk is the ability to create invitations in the Apple Invites app for the iPhone, which launched in the App Store last month. In the Apple Invites app, iCloud+ subscribers can create invitations for any occasion, such as birthday parties, graduations, baby showers, and more. Anyone ...
Read Full Article30 comments
Generic iOS 19 Feature Mock

iOS 19 Coming in June With These New Features

Thursday March 20, 2025 2:04 pm PDT by
While the first iOS 19 beta is still more than two months away, there are already plenty of rumors about the upcoming software update. Below, we recap the key iOS 19 rumors so far. visionOS-Like Design In January, the YouTube channel Front Page Tech revealed a redesigned Camera app that is allegedly planned for iOS 19. According to Front Page Tech host Jon Prosser, the Camera app...
Read Full Article45 comments
iOS 18

Top 5 New Features Coming in iOS 18.4

Friday March 21, 2025 3:26 pm PDT by
We're not getting new Siri Apple Intelligence features in iOS 18.4 as expected, but the upcoming update does have quite a few new additions that will be worth upgrading for. We've rounded up the five best features to look forward to, and if you're not running the beta, you can expect to get access to these in early April. Priority Notifications If you have an iPhone or iPad that supports...
Read Full Article90 comments
Generic iOS 18

Apple Seeds iOS 18.4 and iPadOS 18.4 Release Candidate With Priority Notifications, Ambient Music and More

Monday March 24, 2025 10:07 am PDT by
Apple today seeded the release candidate versions of upcoming iOS 18.4 and iPadOS 18.4 updates to developers for testing purposes, with the software coming a week after Apple released the fourth betas. iOS 18.4 and iPadOS 18.4 can be downloaded from the Settings app on a compatible device by going to General > Software Update. With iOS 18.4, Apple is adding the Priority Notifications...
Read Full Article46 comments
airpods pro 2 gradient

AirPods Pro 3 Launch Now Just Months Away: Here's What We Know

Tuesday March 18, 2025 9:13 am PDT by
Despite being released over two years ago, Apple's AirPods Pro 2 continue to dominate the wireless earbud market. However, with the AirPods Pro 3 expected to launch in 2025, anyone thinking of buying Apple's premium earbuds may be wondering if the next generation is worth holding out for. Apart from their audio and noise-canceling performance, which are generally regarded as excellent for...
Read Full Article50 comments
Foldable iPhone 2023 Feature Iridescent Search

Foldable iPhone Expected to Launch Next Year, Costing Around $2,000

Monday March 24, 2025 3:43 am PDT by
Apple will launch its long-rumored foldable iPhone next year with a ~$2,000 premium price tag attached, expects well-connected Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman. Gurman's comments on Apple's launch plans for its first foldable device appeared in the Q&A section of his latest Power On newsletter. Earlier this month, the reporter said Apple's foldable iPhone could be arriving "as early as 2026,"...
Read Full Article151 comments
airpods max 2024 colors

Don't Buy Into Apple's Hype About AirPods Max Gaining Lossless Audio

Monday March 24, 2025 4:24 pm PDT by
Apple today announced that AirPods Max with a USB-C port will be gaining support for lossless audio and ultra-low latency audio with a firmware update next month, alongside the release of iOS 18.4, iPadOS 18.4, and macOS 15.4. For context, audio files are typically compressed to keep file sizes smaller. There are lossy compression standards like MP3, and Apple's own Advanced Audio Codec...
Read Full Article218 comments

Top Rated Comments

neliason Avatar
neliason
32 minutes ago at 07:58 am
Apple Music is garbage. I ask my HomePod Mini to play some music I own via Apple Music and it can’t find it our some error occurs. On my iPad I go to search for songs I own (I still sync music from my Mac) and it searches the Apple Music Library by default. There is no setting to change that and it doesn’t “remember”. Recently I couldn’t figure out how to actually purchase a song using Apple Music on my Mac. Apple went from having a product everyone loved to a steaming pile of garbage.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
CarAnalogy Avatar
CarAnalogy
13 minutes ago at 08:18 am

Apple Music is garbage. I ask my HomePod Mini to play some music I own via Apple Music and it can’t find it our some error occurs. On my iPad I go to search for songs I own (I still sync music from my Mac) and it searches the Apple Music Library by default. There is no setting to change that and it doesn’t “remember”. Recently I couldn’t figure out how to actually purchase a song using Apple Music on my Mac. Apple went from having a product everyone loved to a steaming pile of garbage.
That’s the services demon rearing its ugly head. There’s no profit in Apple serving up things to you that you’ve already bought.

Perfect example of enshirtification. Every time you listen to something you own is a missed opportunity for them to push Apple Music on you.

User choice is a profit killer that must be mitigated through manipulative design. This is software design 101 these days.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments