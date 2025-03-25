Apple Music Now Integrated With More DJ Apps

Apple today announced that Apple Music is now integrated with many DJ software and hardware platforms, allowing DJs with an Apple Music subscription to build and mix sets from Apple Music's catalog of more than 100 million songs.



The popular DJing app djay by Algoriddim already offered Apple Music integration since last year, and additional platforms that are now supported include AlphaTheta, Serato, and inMusic's Engine DJ, Denon DJ, Numark, and RANE DJ. For example, you can now access the entire Apple Music catalog in AlphaTheta's rekordbox app for iPhone and iPad.

"Apple Music support has finally arrived," says the release notes for today's rekordbox update.

The integrations are part of a new "DJ with Apple Music" program, with more DJing platforms likely to participate in the future.

Apple Music has launched a related "DJ with Apple Music" page that spotlights a series of DJ-friendly editorial playlists and more.

"Apple Music is committed to supporting DJs," said Stephen Campbell, Global Head of Dance, Electronic & DJ Mixes at Apple Music, in an emailed press release. "This innovation brings the full power of Apple Music into the creative workflow, making it easier than ever for DJs to access, play, and discover music in real time."