Apple Seeds macOS Sequoia 15.4 Release Candidate With Mail Categorization

Apple today provided developers with the release candidate version of an upcoming macOS Sequoia 15.4 update for testing purposes. The new beta is available a week after Apple released the fourth beta.

macOS Sequoia Feature
Registered developers can opt-in to the ‌macOS Sequoia‌ beta through the Software Update section of the System Settings app. An Apple ID associated with an Apple Developer account is required to get the beta.

‌macOS Sequoia‌ 15.4 brings Mail Categorization to the Mac for the first time, reorganizing the Mail app into dedicated categories like transactions, updates, promotions, and primary, a category that surfaces the most important emails first. The update brings a range of new emoji characters to the Mac.

For Apple News+ subscribers, there is a dedicated News+ Food section with recipes, articles about restaurants, and other related content. There's a new Sketch style in Image Playground, the option to create Memory Movies in the Photos app, and Apple Intelligence is expanding to new languages.

Apple plans to release ‌macOS Sequoia‌ 15.4 in early April, and the RC represents the finalized version of the software that will be launched to the public as long as no issues are found.

Top Rated Comments

mansplains Avatar
mansplains
47 minutes ago at 10:14 am
I've said it before, but removing most first party apps from the OS in favor of independent updates would be a welcome change for me. Something as simple as mail categories could be added much quicker in a standalone mail pipeline. Let alone the ability for me to uninstall Mail.app if it weren't tied to OS, as I don't use it. Or the multitude of bloat apps, like Stickies from Tiger, effectively replaced over a decade ago with Notes in Mountain Lion.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Ad47uk Avatar
Ad47uk
48 minutes ago at 10:12 am
So, the update will turn on Apple AI again, I suppose? I wish Apple would stop doing this, do they think we will get fed up turning it off and start using it?
I don't want AI on my computer, simple as that and looking at the muck ups that these AI things are making, they seem to be about as useful as a bucket with a hole in.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Skyscraperfan Avatar
Skyscraperfan
47 minutes ago at 10:13 am
I still find that feature very creepy, even if it is done locally. Does it also read all the dirty messages you exchange with your friend with benefits?
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
benwiggy Avatar
benwiggy
28 minutes ago at 10:33 am

Or the multitude of bloat apps, like Stickies from Tiger, effectively replaced over a decade ago with Notes in Mountain Lion.
That's 1.8 Mb you're never going to get back.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
tywebb13 Avatar
tywebb13
42 minutes ago at 10:18 am
build number is 24E246

here are the builds of the other stuff released today:

macOS 14.7.5 RC 5 (23H527)
macOS 13.7.5 RC 5 (22H527)
iOS 18.4 RC (22E239)
iPadOS 18.4 RC (22E239)
iPadOS 17.7.6 RC (21H423)
tvOS 18.4 RC (22L254)
audioOS 18.4 RC (22L254)
visionOS 2.4 RC (22O237)
watchOS 11.4 RC (22T250)

mostly as per webpage https://developer.apple.com/news/releases/, but the audioos, ventura and sonoma ones are not there
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
smithrh Avatar
smithrh
42 minutes ago at 10:19 am

Don’t know what you’re talking about, I have updated several Sequoia versions now and none turned Apple Intelligence back on, only the hype here on MR does that
It's happened to me, so it's not just MR hype.

But for the vast majority of upgrades I've done, the setting has remained as set.

It's an odd bug and likely will take some time to quash, but it is out there.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
