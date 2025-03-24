2025 Apple Watch Ultra to Support 5G and Satellite Texting

This year's upcoming Apple Watch Ultra 3 will feature satellite connectivity and a new 5G cellular modem, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.



Apple first introduced satellite connectivity for off-grid texting with the iPhone 14, and the feature has been included in the iPhone 15 and iPhone 16, but no Apple Watch models so far.

Support for satellite messaging on the Apple Watch Ultra would allow users to send texts when out of range of cellular and Wi-Fi networks, similar to how it works on iPhone. Initially limited to emergency use, satellite texting expanded in iOS 18 to support messages to any contact.

Gurman says Apple aims to make this feature a key selling point for the third-generation Ultra, expected in September 2025. It also positions the device to better compete with brands like Garmin, which offer satellite-equipped gear for remote and rugged environments. Gurman first reported on the upcoming features last December.

Designed for adventurers, divers, and hikers, the Ultra will gain a new safety edge with off-grid communication capabilities. Satellite access remains free for now on supporting iPhones, which include two years of coverage. Apple is expected to offer the same for the Ultra.

Gurman also reports that Apple plans to move away from Intel cellular modems in future Watch models, shifting to MediaTek. MediaTek's chip supports 5G RedCap – a low-power, mid-speed version of 5G tailored for wearables. Current Apple Watch models still use 4G LTE, despite iPhones having adopted 5G years ago.