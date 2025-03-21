Apple Officially Renews 'Severance' for Season 3

Following the release of season two's finale, Apple today announced that its hit show "Severance" has been renewed for a third season.



In a press release, Apple said that severance broke records as the most watched series on Apple TV+. Severance follows employees at a mysterious corporation who undergo a procedure that surgically divides their work memories from their personal ones, creating two separate consciousnesses. The story follows them as they begin to uncover the truths behind the company and the costs of these split identities.

Season 3 of Severance is available upon request.

- Tim C. https://t.co/bNig41qs9t pic.twitter.com/cnctZIRDNF — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) March 21, 2025

The show comes from director and executive producer Ben Stiller and creator, writer and executive producer Dan Erickson. Apple has not yet revealed when season three may be released. The complete first and second seasons of Severance are now streaming globally on ‌Apple TV‌+.