YouTube Says Videos Are Blurry for Some iOS Users, But a Fix Is Coming

Are you watching blurry YouTube videos? You're not alone. YouTube has acknowledged that some users are experiencing issues with videos playing back at unexpectedly low quality.

According to a YouTube support page, affected users are seeing videos default to 144p or 360p resolution, despite having strong internet connections.

We're aware some of you are experiencing lower than usual video quality when trying to watch Videos and Shorts. Here's what you might be seeing: YouTube streaming at 144p or 360p despite strong internet connection.

Buffering when changing to higher quality.

Video quality could be impacted on IOS mobile, desktop, or Smart TV. Rest assured, we're actively looking into this!

When attempting to manually increase the resolution, many users report that videos begin buffering. It sounds like the issue is pretty widespread, but Android users appear to have been spared for the most part.

YouTube hasn't provided a timeline for a fix, but we'll update this article with any new information as it becomes available.