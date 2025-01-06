iPhone 17 Design to Feature Smoother Edge-to-Rear Material Transition

The design of this year's next-generation iPhone 17 will allegedly feature a smoother transition between the edges of the device and the back cover, owing to Apple's use of a new glass-and-metal splicing material process. That's according to the Weibo-based leaker Fixed Focus Digital.



In a post on Monday, the Chinese leaker claimed that suppliers say the iPhone 17 is adopting a "process overhaul," suggesting that Apple has developed new manufacturing techniques to create smoother transitions between different materials. "The key point is that the connection area between the body's deco and the back cover is a slope rather than a step," said the leaker, based on a machine translation. Deco in this context likely refers to the aesthetic transition between materials – or how the glass back meets the aluminum frame.

For the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max, Apple is allegedly planning to eliminate the titanium frame, instead going back to aluminum. Along with an aluminum frame, the iPhone 17 Pro models are rumored to include a half-aluminum, half-glass backing, rather than an all-glass back. The top half of the back will be made from aluminum, while the bottom half will continue to be made from glass to support wireless charging functionality.

It's unclear whether Fixed Focus Digital is referring specifically to the iPhone 17 Pro models or the iPhone 17 series per se. Less is known about the design of the standard iPhone 17 model, while the Plus model is expected to be replaced by an iPhone 17 "Air" featuring a completely new slimmer design.

On the iPhone 17 Pro models, Apple is also believed to be planning for a larger "rectangular" camera bump that is made from aluminum rather than glass. Supply chain leaks have backed up a report by The Information about a camera design change. Leaks coming out of China suggest that the module is an "elongated oval shape," rather than a rectangular shape. The iPhone 17 series is expected to arrive around the usual mid-September time frame.

Last week, the account Fixed Focus Digital claimed that the fourth-generation iPhone SE will be named the iPhone 16E, echoing claims from other sources.