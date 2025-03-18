Apple Restricting New Pebble Smartwatches From 'Being Awesome' With iPhone

by

Two new PebbleOS smartwatches were announced today by original Pebble watch creator Eric Migicovsky, revitalizing a Kickstarter-launched brand that had three years of mega popularity before it folded in 2016.

pebble smartwatches
Called the Core 2 Duo and the Core Time 2, the two smartwatches run a PebbleOS, which is based on the source code for the software that ran on the original Pebble smartwatch. After Pebble shut down, assets were acquired by Fitbit, which was then acquired by Google. Google agreed to open source PebbleOS earlier this year, paving the way for the return of Pebble watches.

Like the original Pebble watches, the Core 2 Duo and Core Time 2 are platform agnostic and designed to work with iPhone and Android, but Migicovsky is already warning customers that Apple's restrictions are going to prevent the new devices from working like the Apple Watch.

Migicovsky says that it was difficult to design for iPhones when he was working on the original Pebble watch, and in the last eight years, "things have actually gotten worse." He said that his company will "build a good app for iOS," but that it is impossible for a third-party smartwatch to replicate the functions of the Apple Watch. He shared an extensive list of the limitations:

  • There's no option for sending text messages or iMessages.
  • There's no option for replying to notifications or taking actions like marking something as done.
  • There is little inter-app communication, which makes it difficult for Pebble to work with other iOS apps.
  • If the iOS app is closed, the watch can't access the app or the internet.
  • The watch cannot detect if you're using your phone, so it will buzz and display a notification regardless.
  • There's no easy option to allow developers to create watch faces and apps for Pebble that would be available through the Pebble iOS app.

Migicovsky lamented that Pebble is required to go through the App Store, which is a "gigantic pain" because with every update, a "random app reviewer" could "make up some BS excuse" and deny updates. He says that Apple makes it "nearly impossible for 3rd party wearable developers" to create an experience that mirrors the Apple Watch experience.

Apple claims their restrictions on competitors are only about security, privacy, crafting a better experience etc etc. At least that's what they tell you as they tuck you into bed. I personally don't agree - they're clearly using their market power to lock consumers into their walled ecosystem.

According to Migicovsky, the new Pebble watches will have less developed functionality on iOS than Android, which "is Apple's fault." He said that he does not want to see complaints about the lack of functionality, so he is sharing the info now so customers can make an informed decision about whether to buy the product. "If you're worried about this," he wrote, "the easiest solution is to buy an Android phone."

Migicovsky calls on "Pebble-curious" ‌iPhone‌ users to complain loudly to Apple or switch to Android, while also asking elected representatives in the U.S. to support legislation that would require Apple to make changes to its rules. In Europe, Migicovsky plans to petition Apple to request interoperability for Apple Watch APIs.

Migicovsky last clashed with Apple over the Beeper Mini app, and he has been outspoken about Apple's ‌App Store‌ rules since then, meeting with the FTC and the U.S. Department of Justice. Beeper Mini reverse engineered iMessage protocols and encryption, using Apple's own iMessage servers to let Android users send "blue bubble" texts to ‌iPhone‌ users without the need for an Apple ID. Apple blocked the functionality, and Beeper was ultimately forced to give up on the idea.

The Core 2 Duo watch is priced starting at $149, and the Core Time 2 is priced starting at $225, with pre-orders available on the Repebble website. Both devices feature an always-on e-paper screen, physical buttons, step and sleep tracking, and a 30 day battery life, with the more expensive model also offering a heart rate monitor. The Core 2 Duo will ship starting in July, while the Core Time 2 will ship starting in December.

Top Rated Comments

Lwii2boo Avatar
Lwii2boo
12 minutes ago at 10:33 am

Sorry pal, but why would Apple make it easy for you, a third-party smartwatch company, to "replicate the functions of the Apple Watch"?
Tell me you are an apple fanboy without telling me you are an apple fanboy.

Don't get me wrong I love my series 10 but as a customer blaming competition and encouraging monopoly is pure madness even more when we are defending a $3.2T company
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
xxFoxtail Avatar
xxFoxtail
22 minutes ago at 10:24 am
I was a big Pebble wearer back in the day. Back then, wearing a smartwatch was considered nerdy and not something people regularly wore.

I’m happy Pebble is back in some form. But at the same time, I’ve really been feeling the smartwatch fatigue lately. In my head, it's just another screen, another device I’d have to worry about.

In regards to messaging, couldn't they implement whatever tech cars and Windows uses to send messages?
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
infinitedreams Avatar
infinitedreams
20 minutes ago at 10:25 am
Is the Core 2 Duo powered by the Intel Core 2 Duo?
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
sza Avatar
sza
20 minutes ago at 10:26 am
Core 2 Duo?! Even the name itself belongs to the past…
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
AppleFeller Avatar
AppleFeller
22 minutes ago at 10:23 am
They still around....yawn, using my durable Ultra 2 without issue.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
ececlv Avatar
ececlv
11 minutes ago at 10:35 am

"He says that Apple makes it "nearly impossible for 3rd party wearable developers" to create an experience that mirrors the Apple Watch experience"

And that is what the EU competition commission should really be looking at. Sorry but I have an Apple Watch and it is nice, however it is pretty much the ONLY smart watch that works fully with an iPhone, so you have little choice of which brand to buy and boy does Apple charge you for the privilege, I also question why it won't allow the Apple Watch to work with the iPad as being cynical, to boost iPhone sales or something?

BUT.... on the flip side Apple Watch does have good medical sensors and it integrates very well with Apple Health. I can't deny that works very well. Apart from the oxygen sensor that seems hit or miss.

I remember Pebble the first time round and was close to buying one of their watches, didn't in the end though.
You can argue that apple makes it hard for phone hardware makers since ios will only work on apple hardware. I dont buy the argument that apple, who doesnt even have dominate eu marketshare, has to make everything open.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments