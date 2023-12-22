Department of Justice and FTC Looking Into Beeper iMessage Controversy

by

The United States Department of Justice (DOJ) and Federal Trade Commission (FTC) are intensifying their investigations into Apple's alleged anti-competitive practices following the recent blocking of the iMessage for Android app Beeper Mini, the New York Times reports.

Beeper Mini Feature
Following calls from a bipartisan group of senators for a DOJ investigation into the matter, Beeper founder Eric Migicovsky reportedly met with DOJ antitrust lawyers on Tuesday, December 12. The DOJ is currently embroiled in a four-year-long investigation into Apple's alleged anticompetitive conduct.

The New York Times also suggested that the FTC is involved, pointing to a blog post published yesterday by the commission warning that it will evaluate "privacy and security" justifications for refusing to interoperate with other companies' technology:

In the face of concerns about anticompetitive conduct, companies may claim privacy and security reasons as justifications for refusing to have their products and services interoperate with other companies' products and services. As an agency that enforces both competition and consumer protection laws, the Commission is uniquely situated to evaluate claims of privacy and data security that implicate competition.

Beeper launched Beeper Mini earlier this month, aiming to bridge the gap between Android and iMessage. Apple quickly moved to shut down the app, citing security concerns and unauthorized access to its iMessage servers.

Despite multiple attempts by Beeper to circumvent Apple's restrictions, the company has now effectively admitted defeat, touting jailbroken iPhones as the final solution to keep the service up and running amid an acknowledgement of the unsustainable nature of its efforts. While Apple has consistently defended its actions as necessary for maintaining user security and the integrity of its services, increased attention from two major regulatory bodies indicates the seriousness of ongoing antitrust allegations against the company.

Note: Due to the political or social nature of the discussion regarding this topic, the discussion thread is located in our Political News forum. All forum members and site visitors are welcome to read and follow the thread, but posting is limited to forum members with at least 100 posts.

Tags: New York Times, iMessage, Apple Antitrust

Top Rated Comments

cocky jeremy Avatar
cocky jeremy
58 minutes ago at 06:47 am

Apple acts like a grade-school bully. In the end, I think Apple’s anticompetitive behavior will end up leading to parts of it being broken up. Remember when Microsoft was split up over browser influence? Companies have been allowed to grow into these giant anticompetitive forces now that destroy all competition, steal IP and even steal from its own developers! Really want Apple to be investigated and things to change.

It would be better for all of us. I love a lot of Apple things, but I hate the ecosystem that acts like a monopoly. And the vertical integration of the entire pipeline looks like a monopoly.

My perfect iPhone would be a Galaxy Ultra operating on an A17 Pro with iOS running.

My perfect computer would be an iPad running MacOS or a Thinkpad running MacOS. I don’t think companies should be forced to sell other companies products but I do think the vast size of Apple is good for nobody except maybe Tim and the top 1% of shareholders.

If Apple was split into six or seven companies, they would all be better. And interoperability would be a feature among all devices. Instead of a walled garden approach. It’s sticky as investors say, but it’s also anticompetitive. Investors will keep investing in these companies with monopolistic practices until someone puts an end to it. Build it all in America and then it at least builds up our economy. But there is just no advantage right now to allowing one company to control so much.
There's nothing anticompetitive about keeping their work on their devices only. Other texting apps exist on iOS. Apple allows that. They aren't allowing others to use THEIR work.
Score: 10 Votes (Like | Disagree)
gleepskip Avatar
gleepskip
1 hour ago at 06:41 am
I have an idea. Lets bring in the corrupt bureaucrats with no understanding of technology to resolve this. Brilliant!
Score: 9 Votes (Like | Disagree)
HiVolt Avatar
HiVolt
55 minutes ago at 06:50 am
I really don't get it. these guys are trying to use a private company's services without authorization or payment, and are throwing a fit?
Score: 9 Votes (Like | Disagree)
cocky jeremy Avatar
cocky jeremy
50 minutes ago at 06:55 am

For those who are on the side of Apple and wants to keep iMessage on their iPhones... need to understand that allowing iMessage on Android benefits you (shocker!).

You won't have to be concerned about "oh, they have an Android... I don't care to message them." Look at the data from teenagers and especially in the dating world. It removes that barrier. And I know you might be wondering... well, there's plenty of other messaging platforms to exchange messages with for Android users.

But the issue is that most iPhone users IN THE US... gravitate toward iMessage. If we (in the states) can agree to move to a cross-platform messaging app... this whole situation would be mute.
That's Apple's proprietary system. If they wanted it open to others, it would be. They don't, so it won't be. It's that simple.
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
cmChimera Avatar
cmChimera
50 minutes ago at 06:56 am

For those who are on the side of Apple and wants to keep iMessage on their iPhones... need to understand that allowing iMessage on Android benefits you (shocker!).
Sure, we can debate if Apple should release iMessage for Android. But there’s very little to debate about whether another company should be able to use Apple’s servers and technology without authorization.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
darkpaw Avatar
darkpaw
44 minutes ago at 07:02 am
The end of this seems to be that no company will be allowed to innovate and protect its creations and technologies because some whiny little guy with an app is miffed that he can't make money off someone else's hard work.

Can't wait until I can send a message from my hot tub's display to my Mum's kidney dialysis machine 'cos that's what they want.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

siri symbol iphone

Apple Develops Breakthrough Method for Running LLMs on iPhones

Thursday December 21, 2023 2:26 am PST by
Apple GPT in your pocket? It could be a reality sooner than you think. Apple AI researchers say they have made a key breakthrough in deploying large language models (LLMs) on iPhones and other Apple devices with limited memory by inventing an innovative flash memory utilization technique. LLMs and Memory Constraints LLM-based chatbots like ChatGPT and Claude are incredibly data and...
Read Full Article126 comments
ios stolen device protection

iOS 17.3 Adds New Feature That Every iPhone User Should Know About

Tuesday December 19, 2023 8:15 am PST by
Apple's upcoming iOS 17.3 software update includes an important new feature that all iPhone users should know about: Stolen Device Protection. Earlier this year, The Wall Street Journal reported about thieves spying on an iPhone user's passcode before stealing the device, often in public places like bars. With knowledge of the passcode, the thief can then change the victim's Apple ID...
Read Full Article
General iOS 17 Feature Orange Purple

Apple Preparing iOS 17.2.1 Update for iPhone

Monday December 18, 2023 7:30 pm PST by
Apple appears to be internally testing an iOS 17.2.1 update for the iPhone, based on evidence of the software in our website's analytics logs this week. Our logs have revealed the existence of several iOS 17 versions before Apple released them, including iOS 17.0.3, iOS 17.1.1, and iOS 17.1.2. iOS 17.2.1 would likely be a minor update with fixes for bugs and/or security vulnerabilities....
Read Full Article64 comments
iOS 17

Apple Releases iOS 17.2.1 With Bug Fixes

Tuesday December 19, 2023 10:16 am PST by
Apple today released iOS 17.2.1, a minor update to the iOS 17 operating system that first came out in September. iOS 17.2.1 comes shortly after Apple released iOS 17.2, an update that brought the Journal app, spatial video recording, and more. iOS 17.2.1 can be downloaded on eligible iPhones and iPads over-the-air by going to Settings > General > Software Update. Apple has also released iOS ...
Read Full Article129 comments
iOS 17

iOS 17.3 Will Add These Two New Features to Your iPhone

Friday December 15, 2023 6:03 am PST by
Apple released the first beta of iOS 17.3 earlier this week, and the upcoming software update includes two new features so far. iOS 17.3 will likely be released in January like iOS 16.3 and iOS 15.3 were, but February is also a possibility. The update will be compatible with the iPhone XS and newer, but some iOS 17 features require newer iPhone models. Below, we provide additional details ...
Read Full Article
apple watch ultra 1 image

Masimo CEO on Looming Apple Watch Ban: 'These Guys Have Been Caught With Their Hands in the Cookie Jar'

Tuesday December 19, 2023 12:16 pm PST by
Masimo CEO Joe Kiani does not believe that Apple will be able to solve its patent infringement issues with software, reports Bloomberg. In an interview with Bloomberg TV, Kiani said that a software solution won't work because Masimo patents cover hardware, not software. "I don't think that could work -- it shouldn't -- because our patents are not about the software," said Kiani. Apple is...
Read Full Article193 comments
next generation carplay multi display

First Vehicles With Next-Generation Apple CarPlay Announced Ahead of 2024 Launch

Wednesday December 20, 2023 9:57 am PST by
Aston Martin and Porsche today previewed the first vehicle dashboards with support for Apple's next-generation CarPlay experience, which launches in 2024, according to a Car and Driver report spotted by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Aston Martin confirmed that it will release its first vehicles with next-generation CarPlay in 2024, including an updated DB12 sports car, but it's unclear exactly...
Read Full Article187 comments
maxresdefault

Apple Working on Software Fix to Avoid U.S. Apple Watch Import Ban

Monday December 18, 2023 4:23 pm PST by
Apple engineers are "racing" to change the algorithms used for the blood oxygen sensor in the Apple Watch to avoid having to halt device sales, reports Bloomberg. Apple earlier today said that it will stop selling the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 in the United States starting on December 21 due to an imminent import ban stemming from a patent dispute with medical device company...
Read Full Article235 comments