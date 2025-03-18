iPhone 17 Pro Said to Feature 12GB of RAM, 48-Megapixel Telephoto Camera, and More

In a research note with investment firm GF Securities on Monday, analyst Jeff Pu said both the iPhone 17 Pro and the iPhone 17 Pro Max will feature a 48-megapixel Telephoto rear camera, up from a 12-megapixel Telephoto camera on iPhone 16 Pro models.



This means all three Fusion, Ultra Wide, and Telephoto cameras on the iPhone 17 Pro models would be 48 megapixels.

The devices are expected to have a new rectangular camera bump.

He also expects the iPhone 17 Pro models to be equipped with 12GB of RAM, up from 8GB in iPhone 16 Pro models. This increase in memory would contribute to improved performance for Apple Intelligence and multitasking.

The iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max will have familiar 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch screen sizes, respectively, he said.

The devices will have an A19 Pro chip made with TSMC's newer third-generation 3nm process, N3P, according to the analyst.