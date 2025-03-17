All Four iPhone 17 Models Rumored to Feature Upgraded 24-Megapixel Front Camera and More

All four iPhone 17 models launching later this year will feature an upgraded 24-megapixel front-facing camera, according to analyst Jeff Pu.



In a research note today with investment firm GF Securities, Pu shared a chart in which he reiterated that the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max will each be equipped with a 24-megapixel front camera. By comparison, all four iPhone 16 models are equipped with a 12-megapixel front camera.

Another analyst, Ming-Chi Kuo, also claimed that at least one iPhone 17 model would be equipped with a 24-megapixel front camera, so this upgrade has been rumored by multiple sources. Kuo said it will "significantly improve the image quality."

With a higher 24-megapixel resolution, photos can maintain their quality even when cropped to a greater degree, providing more flexibility in post-processing.

Pu reiterated other iPhone 17 rumors, including an increased 12GB of RAM and a 48-megapixel Telephoto camera for the Pro and Pro Max models. He also expects the A19 and A19 Pro chips to use TSMC's newer third-generation 3nm process, known as N3P.

All four iPhone 17 models are expected to launch in September.