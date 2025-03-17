iOS 18.3.2 Broke iCloud Mail Delivery

The iOS 18.3.2 update that Apple released last week appears to have broken iCloud Mail for some users. There are multiple complaints on Reddit and the MacRumors forums from users who say that ‌iCloud‌ Mail is not able to push new ‌iCloud‌ emails to their iPhones after the iOS 18.3.2 update.



Affected users say that despite having the correct settings enabled, new ‌iCloud‌ emails are not showing up in their inboxes until a manual refresh. From a Reddit user:



I'm experiencing an issue with iCloud Mail on my iPhone after updating to iOS 18.3.2. New emails are not being pushed to my device, even though all the correct settings are enabled and it had been working fine on 18.3.1. Manually refreshing the Mail app does retrieve new emails, but they do not arrive automatically via push. Given this issue appears to be tied to the iOS 18.3.2 update, I assume it's a bug. Is anyone else experiencing this issue?

Push is a feature that's available for some email services like ‌iCloud‌ Mail. It is meant to deliver incoming emails as soon as they arrive, so users see new messages right away. Other accounts use Fetch, which means that the iPhone checks the email server every so often for new emails. It appears neither Push nor Fetch is working for some ‌iCloud‌ Mail users, based on the complaints.

Push email from other providers like Microsoft appears to be working with no problem, so the issue is limited to ‌iCloud‌ Mail. Some users have also seen the same lack of Mail push with iOS 18.4. Given the number of users affected, Apple is likely aware of the issue, and hopefully a fix will be coming in the near future.