Apple Exclusively Selling New 4-in-1 MagSafe Charging Stand

Apple recently began selling a MagSafe-compatible wireless charging stand that can charge a combination of up to four iPhones and AirPods simultaneously.



Designed by Zens, the Quattro Wireless Charger Pro 4 is available exclusively on Apple's online store, with U.S. pricing set at $149.95.

The stand has two levels, which are each embedded with two MagSafe chargers that can provide up to 15W of power for wireless charging. That means the MagSafe chargers built into the standard are based on the first-generation MagSafe standard, as the second-generation MagSafe standard can reach speeds of up to 25W.

Zens says each iPhone charging on the stand can charge to 35% in 30 minutes.

This stand lacks Apple Watch charging pucks, but there is another with one.

The stand connects to a wall outlet with an included 65W power adapter and a power cord, with various plug adapters included for international use.