Apple Promoting AirPods 4 in Upcoming Short Film Starring Pedro Pascal

Apple today shared a trailer for Someday, an upcoming short film by Spike Jonze. The full-length video will be available to watch on YouTube starting on Tuesday, and it serves as an ad for the AirPods 4 with Active Noise Cancellation.

The film stars actor Pedro Pascal, who is known for his roles as The Mandalorian in the Disney+ series of the same name, Joel Miller in the HBO post-apocalyptic drama series The Last of Us, and Javier Peña in the Netflix crime series Narcos.

AirPods 4 with Active Noise Cancellation launched in September.