Lowe's Expanding Vision Pro 'Style Studio' Experience to Additional Stores

Following the launch of the Vision Pro headset last year, Lowe's hardware stores began offering an in-store Apple Vision Pro experience to try out its 3D "Style Studio" app and experience for kitchen renovation design.



Lowe's made the Vision Pro experience available to customers at select stores in North Carolina, California, and New Jersey, but now it is expanding to five Lowe's locations in Austin, Texas and the surrounding area. Lowe's said that its pilot test was successful, which is why the Vision Pro will roll out to new locations.

Lowe's Style Studio lets customers view a 3D kitchen environment that can be customized with hundreds of real-world materials, fixtures, and appliances. The app is available in the Vision Pro App Store, but customers who do not have a Vision Pro can use it at Lowe's stores.

Since the initial test run, Lowe's has added new options including trending colors and popular kitchen designs. There's also a new teleport feature that lets users view their kitchen from different viewpoints within the room, without moving.

A Lowe's employee will guide customers through the kitchen creation process during a one-on-one 45-minute appointment, where there are 80 billion design combinations available. Completed kitchen setups can be saved, emailed, texted, or AirDropped as a PDF, with the content in the kitchen able to be purchased through Lowe's.

Sessions are free, and customers in the Austin area can book a consultation online using the Lowe's website. Vision Pro headsets will be available at Texas stores for approximately three months, with appointments to start on March 15.