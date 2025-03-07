ChatGPT Now Integrates Directly with Xcode and VS Code on Mac

OpenAI has updated the ChatGPT app for macOS with the ability to directly edit code in popular development environments including Xcode, VS Code, and JetBrains tools.



The new feature allows the AI chatbot to make changes to code without requiring users to copy and paste between applications. ChatGPT can now read code from these environments and make edits directly within them.

An optional "auto-apply" mode enables ChatGPT to implement changes without additional clicks. Alexander Embiricos, a member of OpenAI's product team, shared a demonstration of the feature on social media and noted that the capability will come to Windows "soon."

The direct code editing functionality is currently available to ChatGPT Plus, Pro, and Team subscribers who update their macOS app. OpenAI plans to roll out the feature to Enterprise, Education, and free users next week.

This update builds on ChatGPT's "work with apps" capability launched in beta last November, which allowed the AI to read code from development environments but not directly modify it.

ChatGPT for macOS can now edit code directly in IDEs. Available to Plus, Pro, and Team users. pic.twitter.com/WPB2RMP0tj — OpenAI Developers (@OpenAIDevs) March 6, 2025

The change makes ChatGPT a more direct competitor to specialized AI coding tools like GitHub Copilot and Apple's Swift Assist, both of which offer similar functionality.