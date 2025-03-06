King Charles Releasing His Own Apple Music Playlist

Apple today announced that King Charles III will be releasing an Apple Music playlist next week.



Recorded at Buckingham Palace, "The King's Music Room" will spotlight some of King Charles III's favorite songs. The playlist will feature songs from artists hailing from Commonwealth countries, such as Bob Marley, Kylie Minogue, and Grace Jones.

The playlist will premiere on the Apple Music 1 radio station for free at 6 a.m. UK time on Monday, March 10, which is Commonwealth Day. It will be replayed multiple times throughout Monday and Tuesday on both the Apple Music 1 and Apple Music Hits stations, and Apple Music subscribers will be able to listen to the playlist on demand at any time.

For more details, read the announcement on the Apple Newsroom website in the UK.

During the holiday season, King Charles III toured Apple's UK headquarters at Battersea Power Station, alongside Apple CEO Tim Cook.