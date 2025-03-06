iOS 18.4 to Include AI-Generated Review Summaries in App Store

Apple has begun rolling out AI-generated summaries of App Store reviews in the latest iOS 18.4 and iPadOS 18.4 beta releases. The feature uses large language models to analyze user reviews and condense common themes into a short paragraph.



First spotted by Macworld, the AI summaries appear just above the user reviews section on app listings. As part of a phased rollout, Apple says the summaries are only available for English-language reviews "for a limited number of apps and games" in the US.

Apple plans to expand support to additional languages and regions "over the course of the year," according to information on Apple's developer website. Not all apps will receive review summaries at launch. Apple requires apps to have a sufficient number of user reviews to generate a meaningful summary, though the company hasn't specified the exact threshold.

To help keep the feature accurate, both developers and users can report problematic summaries. Developers can submit reports through App Store Connect, while users can tap and hold on a summary to flag issues. Apple notes that summaries will be refreshed at least once a week to incorporate recent feedback.

The processing appears to be cloud-based rather than on-device, as identical summaries display across different Apple devices. Apple hasn't confirmed that devices supporting Apple Intelligence will be a requirement.

The move follows similar AI summary features already available on other platforms. Amazon introduced AI-powered product review summaries in 2023, while Google added review summaries to Maps last year. The likelihood of AI summaries coming to app reviews in the App Store was first reported in October.

iOS 18.4 beta 2 also introduces several other features, including Priority Notifications, Visual Intelligence for iPhone 15 Pro, new Shortcuts actions, and a standalone Apple Vision Pro app. The update is expected to roll out to all users in April. An outline of all of the new features in iOS 18.4 can be found in our iOS 18.4 features guide.