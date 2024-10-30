Apple to Start Providing Summaries of User Reviews in App Store

Apple has reportedly designed a new AI-based system that will summarize reviews in the App Store to highlight the most common customer feedback for users before they download an app.



According an unlisted App Store article seen by 9to5Mac, AI-generated summaries will appear on app product pages alongside existing elements like descriptions and screenshots. The summaries will be dynamically updated as new reviews are posted to ensure feedback remains current, similar to the feature Amazon recently adopted to summarize reams of customer reviews on its product listings.

According to Apple, apps will need to reach a certain threshold of reviews before becoming eligible for the feature, which will initially launch in select regions. Meanwhile, in an effort to maintain accuracy, developers will have the ability to report summaries they believe misrepresent their apps.

The feature appears to be part of Apple's broader push into AI-powered features, following the recent introduction of text and notification summarization capabilities in iOS 18.1 and macOS Sequoia 15.1. Apple hasn't announced when review summaries will go live, but their presence in the App Store API suggests a launch may be imminent.