1Password Can Now Show You Codes and Logins Based on Your Location

Popular password management app 1Password today announced a new feature that allows you to view logins, passwords, alarm codes, PINs, and more based on your location.



You can now assign locations to items stored in your vault, and those items will show up in the 1Password app for iPhone when you're near those physical locations.

So, for example, if you have work-related passwords in the app, you can set it up so those passwords will be surfaced first when you're at work. Or, if you're at the Starbucks, you can have it surface your Starbucks Rewards number. Or your medical record number if you're at the doctor's office.



Locations can be assigned to a 1Password item by editing the item and choosing the new Add a Location option. 1Password says that like everything kept in the app, location information is not shared, stored, or tracked. Location information is checked locally, so current location coordinates are kept on-device at all times.

1Password is priced at $2.99 per month for an individual plan, or $4.99 per month for a family plan (price requires purchasing a 12-month subscription). There are also business plans available.