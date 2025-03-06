1Password Can Now Show You Codes and Logins Based on Your Location

by

Popular password management app 1Password today announced a new feature that allows you to view logins, passwords, alarm codes, PINs, and more based on your location.

1password deal blue
You can now assign locations to items stored in your vault, and those items will show up in the 1Password app for iPhone when you're near those physical locations.

So, for example, if you have work-related passwords in the app, you can set it up so those passwords will be surfaced first when you're at work. Or, if you're at the Starbucks, you can have it surface your Starbucks Rewards number. Or your medical record number if you're at the doctor's office.

1password nearby
Locations can be assigned to a 1Password item by editing the item and choosing the new Add a Location option. 1Password says that like everything kept in the app, location information is not shared, stored, or tracked. Location information is checked locally, so current location coordinates are kept on-device at all times.

1Password is priced at $2.99 per month for an individual plan, or $4.99 per month for a family plan (price requires purchasing a 12-month subscription). There are also business plans available.

Tag: 1Password

Popular Stories

iPhone 17 Pro Render Front Page Tech

iPhone 17 Pro Launching Later This Year With These 8 New Features

Tuesday March 4, 2025 3:15 pm PST by
While the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max are not expected to launch until September, there are already plenty of rumors about the devices. iPhone 17 Pro's alleged design via Front Page Tech Below, we recap key changes rumored for the iPhone 17 Pro models as of March 2025: Aluminum frame: iPhone 17 Pro models are rumored to have an aluminum frame, whereas the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone...
Read Full Article
Apple MacBook Air hero

Apple Announces New MacBook Air With M4 and 'Sky Blue' Color Option

Wednesday March 5, 2025 6:02 am PST by
Apple today announced refreshed 13- and 15-inch MacBook Air models, now featuring the M4 chip, an upgraded camera, and a new "Sky Blue" color option. "Sky Blue" is an all-new blue finish that joins Midnight, Starlight, and Silver. Apple describes it as a "beautiful, metallic light blue that creates a dynamic gradient when light reflects off of its surface." Space Gray is no longer available. ...
Read Full Article421 comments
ipad 11 feature

Apple Unveils 11th-Gen iPad With A16 Chip and More Storage

Tuesday March 4, 2025 6:06 am PST by
Apple today announced the 11th-generation iPad, now featuring the A16 chip and more storage. The announcement came alongside the debut of the new iPad Air, which now features the M3 chip. From Apple's press release: The A16 chip provides a jump in performance for everyday tasks and experiences in iPadOS, while still providing all-day battery life. Compared to the previous generation, the...
Read Full Article175 comments
M3 iPad Air

Apple Announces New iPad Air With M3 Chip, Updated Magic Keyboard

Tuesday March 4, 2025 6:04 am PST by
Apple today introduced new 11-inch and 13-inch iPad Air models with the M3 chip, along with an updated Magic Keyboard for the device. With the M3 chip, the new iPad Air should offer up to 20% faster performance compared to the previous-generation model with the M2 chip, which was released in May 2024. In addition, the M3 chip brings hardware-accelerated ray tracing to the iPad Air for the...
Read Full Article203 comments
macbook air blue image

New MacBook Air Coming This Week: What to Expect

Monday March 3, 2025 4:52 pm PST by
Apple CEO Tim Cook teased a new product announcement this week, sharing a short video that says "there's something in the Air." Based on the "Air" wording and the timing of the launch, it sounds like we're going to get new M4 MacBook Air models. Design Apple will continue to offer the MacBook Air in two sizes, including 13 inches and 15 inches. We are not expecting notable design updates,...
Read Full Article152 comments
cook tweet air upscale

Tim Cook Teases New Apple Product Announcement This Week: 'There's Something in the Air'

Monday March 3, 2025 8:02 am PST by
Apple CEO Tim Cook today teased a new product announcement coming "this week." "There's something in the air," the teaser says. This teaser likely refers to a new MacBook Air with the M4 chip, which is already expected to be announced as early as this week. Apple used the same "there's something in the air" slogan before it announced the original MacBook Air in 2008. Cook shared a si...
Read Full Article197 comments
Generic iOS 19 Feature Mock Light

iOS 19 Rumored to Include These New Features for Your iPhone

Saturday March 1, 2025 11:00 am PST by
iOS 19 is still around three months away from being unveiled, but there are plenty of rumors about the upcoming update. Below, we recap iOS 19 rumors so far. Redesigned Camera App A leak earlier this year allegedly revealed a redesigned Camera app coming with iOS 19. On his YouTube channel Front Page Tech in January, Jon Prosser shared a video showing what the new Camera app will...
Read Full Article134 comments
Apple MacBook Air hero

Apple Has Finally Solved One of the MacBook Air's Biggest Limitations

Wednesday March 5, 2025 11:29 am PST by
The new MacBook Air has a useful upgrade: it natively supports up to two external displays, in addition to the laptop's built-in display. In other words, the latest MacBook Air can be used with a pair of external displays without needing to keep the laptop's lid closed. Apple's tech specs for the new 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Air:Simultaneously supports full native resolution on the...
Read Full Article86 comments
iOS 18

Apple Says iOS 18.4 Will Be Released in April With These New Features

Wednesday February 26, 2025 7:15 am PST by
In a recent press release, Apple confirmed that iOS 18.4 will be released in April. From the Apple News+ Food announcement:Coming with iOS 18.4 and iPadOS 18.4 in April, Apple News+ subscribers will have access to Apple News+ Food, a new section that will feature tens of thousands of recipes — as well as stories about restaurants, healthy eating, kitchen essentials, and more — from the...
Read Full Article44 comments

Top Rated Comments

Alwaysfindsaway Avatar
Alwaysfindsaway
22 minutes ago at 09:53 am
Ye I’m not trusting 1Password with my location constantly. I’d barely be using the app after they changed to subscription model and I had to make a complaint to get my account back after paying full price. Sketchy company. Apples passwords app does everything I need it to do, it’s so good.
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
skiguy45 Avatar
skiguy45
16 minutes ago at 10:00 am
Bitwarden is much better if you want a third party password manager.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
JordanCautious Avatar
JordanCautious
14 minutes ago at 10:02 am
Call me paranoid, but I don’t really trust any Password app with my location data other than Apple passwords. That being said, I can see the usefulness of the feature though.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jsavvy Avatar
jsavvy
9 minutes ago at 10:07 am
I would not use that feature. Users should be very picky about letting apps use their location.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Orange Bat Avatar
Orange Bat
2 minutes ago at 10:14 am
I still have to move some passwords from 1Password to Apple Passwords, but I’m pretty close to getting rid of 1Password.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments