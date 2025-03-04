Assassin's Creed Shadows Coming to Mac on March 20

Assassins's Creed Shadows is set to be released for the Mac on Thursday, March 20, Apple announced today. The game will launch on Mac at the same time as it is released for PlayStation 5, Windows machines, and the Xbox.



Ubisoft first announced plans to bring the game to the Mac in May 2024, and at that time, it was supposed to be released in November. The game has been delayed multiple times since then, but it seems it will finally be ready to go later this year.

Set in 16th century Japan, the action roleplaying game is part of the main Assassin's Creed gaming lineup, and it is the successor to Assassin's Creed Mirage. The game focuses on the dispute between the Assassin Brotherhood and the Templar Order, and players can take on the role of Fujibayashi Naoe, a shinobi assassin, or Yasuke, a samurai.

Each character offers different controls and gameplay styles, with separate progression paths, skills, weapon options, and stats. While Naoe uses stealth skills, Yasuke excels at combat.

The game has a vast open world to explore, and players will experience a variety of landscapes with evolving weather and seasons. There are castle towns, bustling ports, pastoral landscapes, and peaceful shrines.

Ubisoft executive producer Marc-Alexis Côté said that Assassin's Creed Shadows is his team's "most ambitious" game to date.

Playing Assassin's Creed Shadows on an Apple device requires a Mac with an Apple silicon chip, with real-time ray tracing available on M3 and M4 Macs. Ubisoft also plans to bring it to iPads with M-series chips.

Assassin's Creed Shadows is priced at $70 and it can be pre-ordered from the Mac App Store ahead of its March 20 release.