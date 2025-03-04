Assassin's Creed Shadows Coming to Mac on March 20

by

Assassins's Creed Shadows is set to be released for the Mac on Thursday, March 20, Apple announced today. The game will launch on Mac at the same time as it is released for PlayStation 5, Windows machines, and the Xbox.

assassinscreedshadows
Ubisoft first announced plans to bring the game to the Mac in May 2024, and at that time, it was supposed to be released in November. The game has been delayed multiple times since then, but it seems it will finally be ready to go later this year.

Set in 16th century Japan, the action roleplaying game is part of the main Assassin's Creed gaming lineup, and it is the successor to Assassin's Creed Mirage. The game focuses on the dispute between the Assassin Brotherhood and the Templar Order, and players can take on the role of Fujibayashi Naoe, a shinobi assassin, or Yasuke, a samurai.

Each character offers different controls and gameplay styles, with separate progression paths, skills, weapon options, and stats. While Naoe uses stealth skills, Yasuke excels at combat.

The game has a vast open world to explore, and players will experience a variety of landscapes with evolving weather and seasons. There are castle towns, bustling ports, pastoral landscapes, and peaceful shrines.

Ubisoft executive producer Marc-Alexis Côté said that Assassin's Creed Shadows is his team's "most ambitious" game to date.

Playing Assassin's Creed Shadows on an Apple device requires a Mac with an Apple silicon chip, with real-time ray tracing available on M3 and M4 Macs. Ubisoft also plans to bring it to iPads with M-series chips.

Assassin's Creed Shadows is priced at $70 and it can be pre-ordered from the Mac App Store ahead of its March 20 release.

poematik13
poematik13
27 minutes ago at 01:03 pm
Windows is getting jankier and jankier for gaming by the day and gamers are tired (many of them going to linux). Now is the time more than ever for apple to go all in and work with AAA studios/devs to see what they need to move PC gaming to mac and support it fully.

gaming is literally the last reason why people still even buy CPU's and GPU's in the consumer space. its propping that entire home PC industry up. Just go for the kill already
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Howard2k
Howard2k
26 minutes ago at 01:04 pm
Disgraceful that Steam won't have both Windows and MacOS binaries.

No chance I'd buy this from the Apple Store, I'll likely end up buying it (PC) on Steam when it hits 50% off and that will mean missing the MacOS binary altogether.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
shurcooL
shurcooL
23 minutes ago at 01:08 pm
I’m tempted to overlook everything that would normally cause me to completely ignore this, and maybe buy it just to support a AAA game coming to macOS on day 1.

(I can only hope it’ll happen more frequently and for games I care more about later on, with Steam availability and so on…)
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
benwiggy
benwiggy
12 minutes ago at 01:19 pm
I'd give half my kingdom to play Assassin's Creed II and Brotherhood on an M-series Mac.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
