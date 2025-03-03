'Picochat' Recreates Beloved Nintendo Feature on iOS
"PicoChat" brings a nostalgic experience from the Nintendo DS to Apple's iMessage (via Overkill).
iMessage already includes built-in drawing via Digital Touch, but PicoChat recreates the distinct aesthetic and interaction style of PictoChat. PictoChat was a built-in messaging application preloaded on the Nintendo DS, Nintendo DS Lite, and Nintendo DSi. It allowed users to communicate using text and drawings over a local wireless connection, functioning as a LAN-only chat service. Messages could be typed using a small on-screen keyboard or handwritten using the DS's stylus and touchscreen.
PicoChat is an iMessage app designed to replicate the iconic functionality and aesthetic of PictoChat. The app allows users to draw and handwrite messages directly within iMessage, supporting pixelated emoji, undo functionality, and the ability to save favorite drawings. Unlike the original PictoChat, which was limited to short-range wireless communication within a local network, PicoChat allows users to send drawings and messages regardless of distance due to working through iMessage.
The app's design is largely faithful to the interface of the original Nintendo DS software. Upon opening the PicoChat extension, users are presented with a minimalistic drawing space above a tiny keyboard, similar to the DS layout. The interface even includes a stylus animation when drawing.
While standalone iMessage apps are less prominent than they were following their introduction in iOS 10, Apple continues to support third-party extensions. Like other iMessage apps, PicoChat does not appear on the home screen and must be accessed within the Messages app by tapping the "+" button in a chat thread.
PicoChat is free and can be downloaded now.
