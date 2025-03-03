iFixit Takes Apart iPhone 16e for Closer Look at C1 Modem

iFixit today shared one of its traditional teardown videos, taking apart the new iPhone 16e to take a closer look at the internal components.

The ‌iPhone 16e‌ has the same quick release battery adhesive as the other iPhone 16 models, with the battery adhesive able to be released using a low-voltage electrical charge.

An earlier teardown revealed a 15.55 Wh battery inside the ‌iPhone 16e‌, which is bigger than the 13.83 Wh battery. iFixit says that Apple was able to place a larger battery in the ‌iPhone 16e‌ because there is additional space that's available thanks to the single-lens rear-camera.

iFixit's teardown gives us our closest look yet at Apple's new C1 modem. It's on the underside of the RF board, and has the same package structure as the Qualcomm X71M modem, with a 4nm modem and DRAM. The 7nm transceivers are not located in the same package as the modem.

iFixit was not impressed with some of the design decisions that Apple made, due to the repair difficulty. To get to the USB-C port, for example, all of the internal components of the device need to be removed. Still, iFixit said that the ‌iPhone 16e‌ makes some progress toward repairability thanks to the rollback of parts pairing in iOS and small changes like a metal bracket that protects a flex cable from being sliced when opening up the device.