Latest iOS 18.4 Beta Available for iPhone 12 and iPhone 16e

The iOS 18.4 beta that Apple released to developers today is available for the iPhone 12 models, which means those devices can once again be updated to iOS 18.4.



After Apple released the first betas of iOS 18.4 and iPadOS 18.4, the updates caused some ‌iPhone‌ 12 models and some older iPads to get stuck in a boot loop. Apple ended up pulling the iOS 18.4 and iPadOS 18.4 updates for these devices, preventing them from being updated to avoid bricking them.

The error has presumably been fixed, because the second betas of iOS 18.4 and iPadOS 18.4 are available for affected devices. These devices were impacted:

All ‌iPhone‌ 12 models

iPad 8 (WiFi and Cellular)

iPad Air 4th Gen (Wi-Fi and Cellular)

M2 ‌iPad Air‌ models

This issue affected the watchOS 11.4 update for the Apple Watch Series 6 too, so Apple also pulled the watchOS 11.4 update for the Series 6. The second beta of watchOS 11.4 addresses the issue too.

The second iOS 18.4 beta also comes after the release of the iPhone 16e, so new ‌iPhone 16e‌ owners can upgrade to Apple's beta software. The initial iOS 18.4 beta could not be downloaded on the ‌iPhone 16e‌.