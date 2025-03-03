Apple TV+ and MLB Announce Return of 'Friday Night Baseball' and More

Apple and Major League Baseball today announced that the "Friday Night Baseball" weekly doubleheader is set to return to Apple TV+ on March 28.



A schedule of games for the first half of the season is available in Apple's press release.

"Friday Night Baseball" is included with an Apple TV+ subscription, at no additional cost. In the U.S., Apple TV+ costs $9.99 per month or $99 per year, and it is also included in all Apple One subscription bundles with other Apple services.

Apple also announced a new immersive video called "VIP: Yankee Stadium" that will provide Apple Vision Pro users with "an all-access pass to one of the world's most iconic sports venues." The film will be released next month, for free, and it features broadcasting legend Joe Buck welcoming viewers to a June 2024 match between the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers. No Apple TV+ subscription is required for this.

Last, Apple said a new "Fight for Glory: 2024 World Series" docuseries is set to premiere on Apple TV+ later this month.