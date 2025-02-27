Powerbeats Pro 2 Can’t Play Music While Tracking Heart Rate on Gym Equipment

by

Apple's new Powerbeats Pro 2 earbuds have come in for heavy criticism because of a major limitation in its heart rate monitoring functionality, according to a detailed review by DC Rainmaker and corroborated by user reports.

powerbeats pro 2 2
DC's YouTube review reveals that despite being marketed as capable of pairing with gym equipment to display heart rate data at a glance, Powerbeats Pro 2 cannot simultaneously maintain a Bluetooth connection to a phone for music playback, a limitation Apple has since confirmed.

"You cannot listen to music with your iPhone while also paired with the gym equipment for heart rate," Apple said in an email in response to DC's query.

Several Reddit users have complained about the same issue. The limitation means users must choose between listening to music from their phone or sharing heart rate data with gym equipment, but not both at the same time.

DC's review also highlighted persistent HR detection issues when using Powerbeats Pro 2 with Apple devices. Apple markets the $249.99 earbuds as fully compatible with both iOS and Android systems, however DC and other fitness reviewers encountered problems getting the heart rate functionality to work properly with various iPhone apps.

"I started off on the Apple ecosystem side trying to use my Mac with an application called Zwift, but it wasn't detecting the heart rate sensor," DC explained. "I used the Strava app, it didn't work. I used the Peloton app, it didn't work. I used the Wahoo Fitness app, and it didn't work. I tried the Nike Run Club app, and it didn't even see the thing."

"It's at this point I decided to give up on my beloved iPhone and just went straight to an Android phone."

Curiously, when switching to Android devices, the Powerbeats Pro 2 heart rate functionality worked immediately across multiple fitness apps. This doesn't appear to have been down to a defect with DC's review unit, either. Similar issues have been reported by other tech reviewers, including DesFit and Shervin Shares, who also resorted to Android devices after failing to get reliable heart rate data on iOS.

The heart rate accuracy itself also came under scrutiny, with DC's testing showing significant data dropouts and inaccurate readings during both indoor cycling and outdoor running sessions.


The Powerbeats Pro 2 were released on February 11 with several new features including Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency mode, and heart rate monitoring. Apple claims to have put the earbuds through over 1,500 hours of testing against 1,000 athletes, but the reported real-world limitations suggest Apple's implementation is falling short of some user's expectations.

Powerbeats Pro 2 retail for $249.99 and are available in Electric Orange, Hyper Purple, Jet Black, and Quick Sand. Have you had similar issues with the earbuds? Let us know in the comments.

Tags: Beats, Powerbeats Pro Guide

Popular Stories

ios 18 4 carplay

iOS 18.4 Includes a Small But Useful Change for CarPlay

Sunday February 23, 2025 2:23 pm PST by
The first beta of iOS 18.4 is now available, and it includes a small but useful change for CarPlay. As we noted in our list of iOS 18.4 features, CarPlay now shows a third row of icons, up from two rows previously. However, this change is only visible in vehicles with a larger center display. For example, a MacRumors Forums member noticed the change in a Toyota Tundra, which can be equipped...
Read Full Article103 comments
cook trump

Trump Responds to Apple Keeping Diversity Policies

Wednesday February 26, 2025 6:32 am PST by
In an all-caps post on Truth Social today, U.S. President Donald Trump said Apple should fully end its diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) policies. Tim Cook meeting with President Trump in 2017 "APPLE SHOULD GET RID OF DEI RULES, NOT JUST MAKE ADJUSTMENTS TO THEM," he wrote. Trump's post comes one day after Apple held its annual shareholders meeting, during which a majority of...
Read Full Article379 comments
apple watch ultra snow

6 Features Coming to the Apple Watch Ultra 3

Tuesday February 25, 2025 9:00 am PST by
The Apple Watch Ultra 3 is expected to launch later this year, arriving two years after the previous model with a series of improvements. While no noticeable design changes are expected for the third generation since the company tends to stick with the same Apple Watch design through three generations before changing it, there are a series of internal upgrades on the way. By the time the ...
Read Full Article176 comments
iPhone Fold Vertical Feature

Apple's 2026 Foldable iPhone Has No Visible Display Crease – Report

Tuesday February 25, 2025 2:58 am PST by
Apple is making significant headway on its long-rumored foldable iPhone, with a new report suggesting the company has achieved a major breakthrough by effectively eliminating the screen crease that plagues current foldable devices. According to Korean publication ETNews, Apple is finalizing its component suppliers for the foldable iPhone, with the selection process expected to be completed...
Read Full Article219 comments
airtag orange

AirTag 2 Rumored to Launch in May or June With These New Features

Monday February 24, 2025 6:11 am PST by
Apple plans to launch a second-generation AirTag in May or June this year, according to a post today from a leaker known as Kosutami. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman previously reported that a new AirTag would be released in mid-2025. May or June would align with that timeframe. Below, we recap three new features rumored for the AirTag 2: With a second-generation Ultra Wideband chip, the...
Read Full Article58 comments
iphone 17 lineup cad render majin bu

Revealed: Entire iPhone 17 Lineup's Striking New Camera Designs

Monday February 24, 2025 2:49 am PST by
A new CAD render of all the devices in Apple's upcoming iPhone 17 lineup has been shared online by leaker Majin Bu, specifically showing the allegedly different rear camera system designs of the standard iPhone 17, all-new ultra-thin iPhone 17 Air, and the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max models. The leaker Majin Bu has had some hits in the past, but some of his information has been wrong,...
Read Full Article168 comments
iOS 18

Apple Says iOS 18.4 Will Be Released in April With These New Features

Wednesday February 26, 2025 7:15 am PST by
In a recent press release, Apple confirmed that iOS 18.4 will be released in April. From the Apple News+ Food announcement:Coming with iOS 18.4 and iPadOS 18.4 in April, Apple News+ subscribers will have access to Apple News+ Food, a new section that will feature tens of thousands of recipes — as well as stories about restaurants, healthy eating, kitchen essentials, and more — from the...
Read Full Article43 comments
trump iphone dictation issue

Apple Fixing 'Trump' Dictation Processing Bug

Tuesday February 25, 2025 1:18 pm PST by
Multiple iPhone owners today noticed a pronunciation processing issue that causes the word "Trump" to momentarily show up when using dictation to send a message with the word "racist." In some cases, when speaking the word racist through the iPhone's built-in dictation feature, the iPhone briefly interprets the spoken word as "Trump" and "Trump" text shows up in the Messages app before being ...
Read Full Article356 comments