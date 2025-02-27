Microsoft Launches Copilot App for Mac
Microsoft today introduced a new Copilot app designed for Macs, letting Copilot users access the AI companion with a native macOS app.
Copilot is Microsoft's generative AI product, built on OpenAI technology. Copilot is similar to ChatGPT, and users can have questions answered, get coding help, upload images for context, generate images and text, summarize content, conduct research, launch shortcuts, and more.
Your AI companion is now available on macOS. You can upload images, generate images and text, use the shortcut launcher, dark mode, and try Think Deeper. Microsoft Copilot is the AI companion for everyday life. Talking with Copilot is an easy way to learn, grow and gain confidence, all with the help of OpenAI and Microsoft AI models.
There are no in-app purchases for Microsoft Copilot, but Copilot does have both free and paid tiers. Copilot Pro is priced at $20 per user per month for access to the latest AI models.
The Microsoft Copilot app can be downloaded from the Mac App Store
for free. It can run on all Macs with an Apple silicon chip that have macOS 14 or later.
]
