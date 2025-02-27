Meta to Release Standalone AI App to Compete With ChatGPT

Facebook parent company Meta is planning to release a standalone AI app that would compete with products like OpenAI's ChatGPT, Google's Gemini, and Microsoft's Copilot, reports CNBC.



The upcoming AI app will join Meta's other apps, including Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp. Recent news has also suggested that Meta could soon release a Reels app, breaking out the Instagram feature into its own product.

Meta plans to release a Meta AI app in the second quarter of 2025, with Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg aiming to become the leader in AI by the end of the year.

Meta's AI product is already built into apps like Facebook and Instagram as part of the search feature, but it has some of the same generative capabilities as other AI products. Meta believes that a standalone app could allow users to more deeply interact with its AI assistant.

While Meta AI will be free as it is now, Meta will test a paid subscription service that could have more advanced capabilities.