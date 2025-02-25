Eve Launches New HomeKit-Compatible Dimmer Switch
Smart home company Eve today announced the launch of the Eve Dimmer Switch, the company's first smart light switch replacement with dimming functionality. The Dimmer Switch replaces a traditional light switch and it can be used with standard bulbs and lights that have dimming functionality.
The Dimmer Switch has a rocker for turning lights on or off, along with touch support for incremental dimming control. It connects to HomeKit using Matter-over-Thread, and it can be controlled with the Eve app, the Apple Home app, or with Siri voice commands.
As with all HomeKit devices, automations are supported, and the Dimmer Switch can be paired with other smart home products. Remote control is available, and with Matter support, people in your home that use Android can also control the switch. You will need a hub for whichever platform you connect to, so for Apple HomeKit, the HomePod, HomePod mini, and Apple TV are Matter hubs.
Eve recommends that only electricians install the Eve Dimmer Switch because knowledge of electrical wiring is required. The switch needs a neutral wire and can replace a single-pole or 3-way switch. With a 3-way switch setup, only one switch in the circuit needs to be replaced.
The Dimmer Switch can be purchased from the Eve website for $50, and it will ship to customers in the United States and Canada in mid-March.
