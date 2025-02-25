Apple Cuts Off Russian Access to Its Developer Enterprise Program

Apple has reportedly shut down access to the Apple Developer Enterprise Program (ADEP) for Russian developers. Russian IT sources told RBC that developers lost access to the platform on February 12.



The shutdown means Russian developers can no longer use ADEP to create and distribute custom iOS apps for internal use without going through the App Store. A software company in St. Petersburg confirmed to the media outlet that all program data had been erased, making ADEP unusable.

Prior to the cut-off, Apple apparently warned companies using Enterprise certificates that they would stop working by mid-February. The certificates allow developers to sign and distribute apps.

ADEP was widely used for app testing in Russia without publishing to the ‌App Store‌, but major corporations and developer companies in the country also relied on the platform for internal business apps, corporate chatbots, CRM systems, and logistics tools.

Despite Apple suspending product sales and limiting certain services like Apple Pay in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the ‌App Store‌ continues to operate within the country. However, Apple has complied with local regulations by removing certain applications, such as VPN services and specific news apps, after requests from Russian authorities.

(Via MSN.)