Adobe Releases Photoshop App for iPhone

Adobe today announced the launch of a new Photoshop app for the iPhone, which is designed to allow creators to edit and make content while on the go. The app includes core Photoshop tools that have been tweaked for mobile devices.



The ‌iPhone‌ app supports layering, masking, and blending for creating unique designs, with AI tools also built in. The Tap Select tool allows for quick removal, recoloring, or replacement of parts of an image, and the Spot Healing Brush can eliminate distractions from images.

Adobe Firefly-powered capabilities include Generative Fill and Generative Expand to add new elements to designs and photo edits, plus there is integration with Adobe Stock assets, Adobe Lightroom, and other Adobe apps and services.

Along with the Photoshop app for ‌iPhone‌, Adobe is expanding its web-based Photoshop experience for a new Photoshop Mobile and Web plan. Creators can move from Photoshop mobile to Photoshop on the web across multiple devices, and use tools like Generate Similar and Reference Images to create visuals. Photoshop on the web also supports selection tools like Magic Wand, a Remove Tool for eliminating unwanted objects, and much more.

The Photoshop Mobile and Web plan offers combined ‌iPhone‌, iPad, and web features for $7.99 per month or $69.99 per year, but there is a free version of the app as well. All paid Photoshop plans already include access to Photoshop on the web, and will also include access to Photoshop on mobile devices. Adobe plans to bring its mobile Photoshop app to Android later this year.