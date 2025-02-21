iPhone 16e Continues Apple's Transition to Manufacturing in India

The iPhone 16e will join the four other iPhone 16 models in being made in India, Apple has revealed.

In a response to a query from India's Economic Times, Apple said that "the entire ‌iPhone 16‌ lineup, including ‌iPhone 16e‌, is being assembled in India for Indian consumers and for export to select countries."

In recent years, Apple has significantly increased its production footprint in the country. Nikkei Asia suggests that the share of iPhones made in India will rise from around 15% today to 25% by 2027. The 16e is reportedly likely to be assembled on the same Indian production lines as the iPhone 14.

The iPhone 16 Pro and ‌iPhone 16 Pro‌ Max are the first high-end ‌iPhone‌ models to be made in India. Apple's ‌iPhone‌ exports from the country reached nearly $6 billion in the six months leading up to September 2024, representing a 33% increase compared to the same period last year. Apple is expected to begin production of AirPods in India for the first time later this year.