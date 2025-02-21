Cheaper 'YouTube Premium Lite' Ad-Free Tier Reportedly Coming Soon

Google will imminently launch a new, more affordable YouTube "Premium Lite" tier in a bid to appeal to viewers who don't really watch music videos, Bloomberg reports.



The lower-priced version of YouTube's paid video subscription service will function largely without ads, though music videos on the platform will continue to include them for viewers on the Lite tier.

YouTube Premium is the service's existing $13.99-a-month plan in the US that lets subscribers watch everything on the service, including music videos, without ads.



"As part of our commitment to provide our users with more choice and flexibility, we've been testing a new YouTube Premium offering with most videos ad-free in several of our markets," a YouTube spokesperson told Bloomberg. "We're hoping to expand this offering to even more users in the future with our partners' support."

The Verge reports that the Premium Lite plan has been tested in international markets for months. Now, it's set for a wider launch, including its debut in the US, Australia, Germany, and Thailand. The new tier will be announced soon, according to Bloomberg's sources.

The new follows YouTube's claim earlier this month that viewing figures for the platform on TV have now surpassed mobile and become the primary device for YouTube viewing in the United States.