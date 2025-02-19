No More 64GB Storage - iPhones Now Start With 128GB

by

Apple did away with the 64GB storage option for the iPhone 16e, which means all iPhones now start with at least 128GB of storage.

iphone 16e in hand
Unfortunately, more storage means the ‌iPhone 16e‌ has a $599 starting price instead of a sub-$500 price, but at least iPhone buyers will no longer have an unreasonably low amount of storage to work with.

Apple's sole remaining product with a 64GB storage tier is the iPad, but that will likely be phased out when the ‌iPad‌ 11 launches later this year.

While the ‌iPhone 16e‌ starts with 128GB of storage, there are also 256GB and 512GB options available for a higher price. The ‌iPhone 16e‌ is set to launch on Friday, February 28.

Top Rated Comments

vegetassj4 Avatar
vegetassj4
1 hour ago at 09:08 am
Another price increase excuse?

Tim Apple thinking about pricing a new 2TB iPhone 17 Pro Max



Attachment Image
Score: 12 Votes (Like | Disagree)
JPack Avatar
JPack
1 hour ago at 09:14 am
This is a $499 iPhone with 64GB. Apple just force clicked on the 128GB storage upgrade option for everyone. We've seen this strategy on 16 Pro Max with "base" 256GB.
Score: 9 Votes (Like | Disagree)
turbineseaplane Avatar
turbineseaplane
1 hour ago at 09:08 am
An impressive stat!

If it were 2019
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Johnnyboy55 Avatar
Johnnyboy55
41 minutes ago at 09:35 am
Finally. I’m not thrilled with the price obviously. But I managed to get through 10 years with the 16gb iPhone 6 I bought back in 2015. For $649. Going from the A8 to the A18.
Bigger screen, battery, better camera etc. Should be like trading in a Pinto for a Mercedes. At my age (70) this phone is more than good enough for me.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
turbineseaplane Avatar
turbineseaplane
40 minutes ago at 09:36 am

Finally. I’m not thrilled with the price obviously. But I managed to get through 10 years with the 16gb iPhone 6 I bought back in 2015. For $649. Going from the A8 to the A18.
You, sir, are to be commended for getting the most out of your devices!

Bravo ?
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
awshucks Avatar
awshucks
1 hour ago at 09:16 am

as someone who bought 5 iphone 16's back in October I feel better now after hearing this is $599. lol.
Why? Are you Max Tech?
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
