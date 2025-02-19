No More 64GB Storage - iPhones Now Start With 128GB

Apple did away with the 64GB storage option for the iPhone 16e, which means all iPhones now start with at least 128GB of storage.



Unfortunately, more storage means the ‌iPhone 16e‌ has a $599 starting price instead of a sub-$500 price, but at least iPhone buyers will no longer have an unreasonably low amount of storage to work with.

Apple's sole remaining product with a 64GB storage tier is the iPad, but that will likely be phased out when the ‌iPad‌ 11 launches later this year.

While the ‌iPhone 16e‌ starts with 128GB of storage, there are also 256GB and 512GB options available for a higher price. The ‌iPhone 16e‌ is set to launch on Friday, February 28.