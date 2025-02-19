Apple's Cheapest iPhone Now Starts at $599

Ahead of the launch of the iPhone 16e, rumors suggested that Apple would target a price point at or below $500 to stay within the range of prior low-cost iPhone options and to encourage sales, but Apple opted for a higher starting cost.



The ‌iPhone 16e‌ is priced starting at $599 for 128GB of storage, and it is now Apple's cheapest ‌iPhone‌ option, even in countries like India where more affordable iPhones often sell well.

The now-discontinued iPhone SE started at $429, so it has become $170 more expensive to get an entry-level ‌iPhone‌.

Apple raised the price of the ‌iPhone 16e‌ because it has a modern design, more expensive A18 chip with Apple Intelligence support, an Action Button, Face ID, and a higher starting storage. The increase in cost will improve Apple's average ‌iPhone‌ selling price, but it could put the device out of range of some customers.

Here is Apple's new pricing lineup, with the ‌iPhone 16e‌ included:

‌iPhone 16e‌ - Starting at $599

iPhone 15 - Starting at $699

‌iPhone 15‌ Plus - Starting at $799

iPhone 16 - Starting at $799

‌iPhone 16‌ Plus - Starting at $899

iPhone 16 Pro - Starting at $999

‌iPhone 16 Pro‌ Max - Starting at $1,099

The ‌iPhone 16e‌ is available for pre-order on Friday, with a launch to follow on February 28.