Here's When Apple Will Release iOS 18.4

by

Following the launch of the iPhone 16e, Apple updated its iOS 18, iPadOS 18, and macOS Sequoia pages to give a narrower timeline on when the next updates are set to launch.

Generic iOS 18
All three pages now state that new Apple Intelligence features and languages will launch in early April, an update from the more broader April timeframe that Apple provided before. The next major point updates will be iOS 18.4, iPadOS 18.4, and ‌macOS Sequoia‌ 15.4.

Apple plans to make ‌Apple Intelligence‌ available in Chinese (Simplified), English (India, Singapore), French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese (Brazil), and Spanish language support with the April update, with more languages like Vietnamese coming later in 2025.

Apple hasn't yet released the first betas of iOS 18.4, iPadOS 18.4, and ‌macOS Sequoia‌ 15.4, but we are expecting them any day now.

The April updates were supposed to include new ‌Apple Intelligence‌ Siri functionality, but Apple may need to delay the feature set to continue working out bugs.

